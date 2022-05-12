Hyundai headlines Hillhead with heavy line quarrying equipment

At Hillhead next month, Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe will showcase its comprehensive range of heavy line equipment that has been purpose built for the quarrying sector.

Headlining is the HX480AL 48-tonne crawler excavator which makes its first UK public appearance and will be at work in the demonstration area.

Powered by a fuel-efficient Stage V Cummins engine, the new machine boasts the highest engine power and hydraulic flow on the market. Its increased pump size enables the machine to work at lower rpm for greater fuel efficiency and there is no EGR valve requirement.

Four-way proportional piping is available with hydraulic pressure and flow customisable on the cluster while the HX480AL’s stacked cooling system delivers improved cooling capacity. A reversable fan for automatic cleaning is a further boost in the demanding quarrying environment.

Showcased on the stand will be a series of further products from Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe’s heavy-duty wheeled loader, wheeled excavator and crawler excavator ranges – including the latest A Series models.