Develon to make Equip Exposition 2024 debut

Making its first appearance at the Equip Exposition, Develon will showcase three mini-excavators and the DTL35 compact track loader.

Develon will feature two mini-excavators and a DTL35 in its static display inside the Kentucky Exposition Center in Exhibit 42841. Mini-excavators on display will include the DX35Z-7 and DX42-7. The DTL35 will be paired with a 78-inch brush cutter attachment.

In the outdoor area, Develon will display its DX62R-7 with a hydraulic quick coupler, thumb and bucket. A second DTL35 compact track loader paired with a bucket will be available for demos. The Develon area is 8020D, and staff will be on hand to answer questions about the machines.

“As we continue to expand our line of compact equipment, this show rose to the top for us to display our products,” says Winta Bereket, marketing manager at Develon. “There are tremendous opportunities for DEVELON mini-excavators and our compact track loader to serve professionals in the landscaping business. Equip Exposition is the perfect opportunity to promote our brand.”