Danfoss to showcase portfolio for construction machines at Bauma

Danfoss Power Solutions will highlight its broad portfolio of products and solutions for construction machinery at Bauma. The company will demonstrate how it is driving the green transition through electrification, autonomy, digitalisation and connectivity.

At its booth, Danfoss will highlight its system solution capabilities in several example applications, including excavators, telehandlers, drill rigs, skid steer loaders, and wheel loaders. Throughout these displays, the company will feature its full hydraulic, electric, and control system capabilities, including motors, pumps, valves, hydrostatic transmissions, fluid conveyance, electric converters, electronic controls, and telematics systems, among others.

Visitors will discover the electric, hybrid, and conventional technologies that improve machine energy efficiency, unlocking the potential for full electrification and paving the way to zero-emission construction sites. Exemplifying its capabilities, the Editron portfolio of powertrain systems and Digital Displacement® pump will be on display.

The way to autonomous machines is a key theme at Bauma, and Danfoss will dedicate an area to its PLUS+1® Autonomy software solution. This new and rapidly growing business enables OEMs to develop autonomous mobile machinery quickly and easily by providing them with a complete package of software and engineering services, as well as hardware. PLUS+1 Autonomy currently offers solutions for driver support and automated driving, delivering functionality that solves end user safety, productivity, and precision challenges.

Danfoss digitalisation and connectivity solutions will also be on display. The company’s digital hydraulic components, sensors, and PLUS+1 Connect telematics system provide and process the data needed to derive actionable insights, enabling fleet managers and original equipment manufacturers to reduce machine downtime, increase efficiency, improve performance, and optimise system design.

Another dedicated booth area will spotlight Danfoss’ new fluid conveyance solutions. With a comprehensive offering of hose, tubing, fittings, and connectors, the company is now a full hydraulic system supplier with the broadest portfolio in the industry.

“Danfoss engineers innovative solutions that enable vehicles to operate, build, and develop the world around us more efficiently,” said Mike Hill, senior vice president, OEM sales, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Our application experts work daily with our customers to jointly solve challenges and improve the performance of their machines. We look forward to meeting our valued customers at Bauma to discuss how we can continue to transform the construction industry together.”

To learn more about Danfoss’ range of solutions for construction machinery, visit the company at Bauma hall A3, booth 125, or Danfoss.com/bauma2022.