ConExpo huge success with over 139,000 attendees

ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE 2023 drew to a close on Saturday (18 March 2023), after five packed days in Las Vegas, with the final number of registered attendees clocking in at over 139,000.

The attendance (which was from a total of 133 different countries) made it the largest trade show in North America, and saw more than 2,400 exhibitors from 36 countries spread out over 3 million square feet of exhibit space.

Registrations were up by 6% compared to the 2020 edition. But, given that the pandemic meant many registrants did not actually attend the last edition as they were forced to change their plans at the last minute, this year felt much more than 6% busier than 2020, with huge crowds across the entire show site.

“The innovations in the construction industry unveiled this week will play a role in helping construction professionals drive meaningful and sustainable economic growth,” says Phil Kelliher, Caterpillar senior vice president and ConExpo-Con/Agg show chair. “Live events in the construction industry are very important, because you can see, touch and experience the products. That value was reaffirmed this past week across the show floor.”

This year’s show emphasized how the construction industry is evolving in many ways to adapt to sustainable technologies, products and practices. Show attendees were treated to sustainability in action, from electric and hydrogen powered construction equipment, to more recyclable materials and waste reduction opportunities.

“The success of ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE 2023 is a testament to the resilience and strength of the construction and fluid power industries, which has continued to adapt and innovate despite the challenges of the past three years,” says Marcia Klein, treasurer of Casappa Corp., and show chair of IFPE. “We’re proud to have provided a platform for industry professionals from around the world to connect, learn, and discover new solutions for improving their businesses and the world we build.”