CONEXPO VIDEO: Look – no hydraulics! Bobcat’s 100% electric machines and its autonomous future

In this exclusive chat with iVT International at IFPE ConExpo 2023, Bobcat’s innovation solution manager Sawyer Hanson, explains how the OEM took the ‘double leap’ of both switching its compact machines to battery electric power and removing all hydraulics in favour of actuators powered by electric motors. He also profiles the Rogue X – a brand new cabless, tracked, loader that is signposting the way to an autonomous future,

