Case Construction promises “the new Case” at ConExpo 2023

Case Construction Equipment is putting the construction industry on notice with a promise that “You’ll See the Difference” at ConExpo 2023. The 180-year-old+ manufacturer will highlight “The New Case” at the industry’s largest North American trade show — showcasing groundbreaking new equipment, exciting new partnerships, and a range of new solutions designed to help contractors get more work done, easier and more profitably than ever before.

“A focus on innovation is extremely important but it isn’t enough to support our industry in 2023 — our dealer network, our equipment, and our team will build on our legacy and turn heads as we make moves to greatly enhance equipment users’ productivity,” says Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, Case Construction Equipment. “Case will launch exciting new machines, reveal some unexpected products and our booth will clearly demonstrate our plan for making work easier and more productive.”

“All great companies and great brands evolve,” says Rebecca Bortner, director of marketing, Case Construction Equipment. “’The New CaSE’ marks the next step in our evolution as a brand and we’re looking forward to making some waves in the industry.”

The Case booth [West Hall — W40800] will showcase industry and business solutions to make contractors’ jobs easier — this includes more than 30 new machines, tons of new attachments, ingenious new technology and educational sessions with tips on best practices around technology, equipment, fleet management and more. CASE will also host new product presentations in the booth Tuesday through Friday at 10 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM, in addition to having loads of knowledgeable team members ready to help industry members get more done, with greater ease than ever before.

“These are just some of the ways Case is digging deeper, pushing harder and reaching higher to help contractors and business owners win,” says Brad Stemper, director of product management — North America, Case Construction Equipment. “We are focused on delivering swift, smooth and smart machines with an operator-first focus and industry leading hip-pocket support from field staff and dealers all throughout North America.”

The Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader, which made countless year-end lists as one of the best new products of the year, will be showcased alongside other recent innovations such as the all-new E Series excavators (new models of which will be shown at the show). The company also promises numerous new product introductions including some entirely new categories for Case, business solutions, and exciting brand partnerships that will build the foundation for “The New Case” moving forward.

“2023 will be a year where we reshape the industry and help businesses and equipment owners do better in all facets of their work,” concludes Dolan. “CONEXPO is just the start.”