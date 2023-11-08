AGRITECHNICA: Cummins to display advanced engine technology

Cummins announced it will display three of its latest agricultural engine products at this year’s Agritechnica. Visitors to the show will see Cummins’ B6.7H hydrogen internal combustion engine, the B4.5 Structural tractor engine, as well as the L9 Harvest engine in Hall 15, Booth H23.

Since 1919 Cummins has been powering agriculture, with nearly one million agriculture engines powering farms across the world. The B6.7H, B4.5 Structural, and L9 Harvest demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing practical solutions for agricultural applications.

Zero-carbon operation with hydrogen engines

Rated at 216 kW (290 hp) and with 1200 Nm peak torque, the B6.7H provides diesel-like performance using zero-carbon hydrogen fuel for agricultural applications. It provides a path to zero-carbon emissions that is familiar to OEMs and farmers. Its similarity with current diesel engines reduces integration complexity, while high parts commonality supports optimised parts procurement strategies.

“Showcasing the B6.7H at Agritechnica demonstrates our ability to provide agriculture OEMs with a range of sustainable power options for all duty-cycles,” said Phil Dawson, general manager agriculture at Cummins. “The B6.7H engine’s technology provides zero-carbon power to support our customers’ decarbonisation strategies.”

Cummins’ hydrogen internal combustion engine technology is also available in a larger displacement, the X15H, with power ratings from 298-395 kW (400-530 hp) and peak torque of 2600 Nm. The X15H offers an operating range comparable to current diesel engines, ideal for large tractors and farm equipment.

Specifically designed for agriculture applications

With ratings 120-160 hp (90-120kW) the F4.5 Structural engine has been specifically designed for small to medium sized general-purpose tractors. Featuring a structural cylinder block, oil pan, and gear housing along with aftertreatment mounting flexibility; the F4.5 provides a compact and capable four-cylinder option for tractors in the 120-160 hp (90-120kW) power band.