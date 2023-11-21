Agritechnica celebrates successful return

The world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, Agritechnica – held at the exhibition grounds in Hanover, Germany, last week – boasting a record number of 470,000 visitors from 149 countries. 2812 exhibitors from 52 countries presented their innovations, products and services across 24 halls at the fully booked exhibition grounds.

Agritechnica organiser, the DLG, chose the guiding theme of “Green Productivity” for the global showcase of the international agricultural machinery industry. As part of Agritechnica’s technical program, some 400 experts taking part in more than 300 professional events provided answers to many questions of the future, placing the topics of productivity and resource conservation at a large international stage.

The appeal of Agritechnica 2023 attracted a total of 470,000 visitors from 149 countries. Around two thirds came from Germany. Of the international visitors, 84 percent hailed from Europe, and 16 percent from outside Europe with a particular increase from Central and South America. The trend of increasing international participation has been confirmed among both exhibitors and visitors.

With its many award-winning innovations and concepts, Agritechnica 2023 served as an important market guide for product launches and newly available solutions. 251 products were registered for the “Agritechnica Innovation Award”, while visionary concepts were prominent in the “DLG-Agrifuture Concept Winner 2023” award. And with the “Systems & Components Trophy”, the supplier industry demonstrated its role as an innovation driver for the agricultural machinery sector.

The programme for young farm professionals was popular among the younger visitor segment with both the Young Farmers’ Day on the Thursday of the trade fair and the “Campus & Career” area, where DLG and its partners presented a comprehensive program of information and advice on all aspects of professional careers. With many agricultural businesses currently in the process of handing over their farms, potential young entrepreneurs strive to make the optimal investment decisions.

The DLG Spotlight on “Smart Farming” presented the current state of automation and connectivity in agriculture. Exhibitors presented their digital smart farming solutions for greater efficiency and sustainability, attracting interest from the general press.

The “agrifood start-ups” venue for company founders in the agricultural and food sectors brought creative entrepreneurs from all over the world together with investors, providing a stimulus for technical progress.

Systems & Components ideally complemented the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery as a technical spotlight, industry get-together and B2B platform for the supplier industry. The innovation award scheme “Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice” showcased the latest developments and innovations in the field of components for agricultural machinery and related sectors.

The next Agritechnica will take place from 9 to 15 November 2025