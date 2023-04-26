Agritechnica already showing significant visitor interest

With just under seven months to go, visitor interest in the Agritechnica 2023 trade fair is already high. Around 68% of visitors recently surveyed have already decided to visit the world’s leading trade fair, which takes place later this year, while another 31 percent will finalise their plans in the next few months, according to the current survey of the Agritechnica Tracker.

Regularly monitoring intentions and interests of visitors from the international agricultural industry, the Agritechnica Tracker last month surveyed some 2,200 potential visitors to Agritechnica from Germany, Europe and other international agricultural regions taking part in the online survey. Agritechnica, the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, will be held in Hanover, Germany, from November 12 to 18, 2023.



“Precision farming, sustainability, environmental protection, automation, alternative power systems and electrification are topics that are currently highly relevant to the international agricultural machinery sector. Under the guiding theme of ‘Green Productivity’, Agritechnica offers professional visitors a unique platform that presents technical solutions for the current challenges of international crop production,” says Timo Zipf, Agritechnica project manager.

“With its 23 halls and selected outdoor areas that are almost fully booked, the exhibition ground offers a comprehensive range of solutions featuring all the leading companies in agricultural machinery, as well as an international technical program with expert discussions, conferences and new event formats,” he adds.

In addition to tractors, harvesting technology and technical solutions for soil cultivation and tillage, visitor interest is focussed on offerings related to fertilisation, transport, agricultural software and workshop supplies. Interest in the topic of robotics is also growing steadily.

The Agritechnica exhibition site is almost completely booked. The DLG (German Agricultural Society) as organizer expects around 2,500 exhibitors from over 50 nations. The exhibition program will be supplemented by a technical program with live events, demo shows and its ‘expert stages’ on topics such as smart farming, automation, connectivity, autonomous farm equipment and alternative drives. The International Dealer Lunch for ‘top-sellers’ and young professionals from the international agricultural machinery trade will celebrate its premiere and the DLG Prototype.Club together with the ‘agrifood start-ups’ area will offer a platform for newly established companies and innovators.