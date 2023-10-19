AGRITECHNICA: Eberspaecher to present new clean cabin air solution

The agricultural sector is becoming increasingly exposed to environmental influences, and technical innovations are taking on greater significance. As such Eberspaecher will be presenting a new product for clean cabin air, the K Protec Modular, at its stand B27 in Hall 17.

With the K Protec Modular cabin pressure system, driver safety always comes first. The overpressure that is created works together with a filter system to prevent pollutants and dust particles from entering the cabin. The modularity of the setup means that, for the first time for an off-the-shelf product, it is possible to switch between a category 4 filter for pollutants and a category 2 filter for dust at the push of a button, depending on the application case.

For multifunctional agricultural machinery in particular, this extends the service life of the significantly more cost-intensive category 4 pollutant filters. Two 300 W blowers deliver maximum output, while integrated dampening elements reduce vibrations.

The system is installed upstream of the air-conditioning and is therefore integrated into the usual cabin air conditioning. The filters’ vertical and horizontal installation options allow maximum flexibility during installation. The K Protec Modular bestows cabin certification according to DIN EN 15695. The product innovation is available at Agritechnica.

Comfortable conditioning

A comfortable environment in the driver’s cab is necessary to ensure that farmers can concentrate on their work when outside temperatures are at extreme levels. As a thermal management specialist, Eberspaecher has a wide portfolio of air conditioning systems that cover all requirements and applications. Eberspaecher offers the majority of models as fully electric with the same dimensions.

This significantly facilitates application development for battery electric vehicles with a similar setup to conventional drives. The Falkon product family, for example, includes evaporator versions for vehicles with combustion engines and three versions for electric drives. The fully electric Falkon EHVAC offers a cooling capacity of 7.7 kW and has a heat output of up to 6 kW. This allows the entire cabin to be air conditioned, not just a specific area.

Sustainable battery thermal management

The Eberspaecher Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS), which has been developed to accommodate the particular needs of electric off-highway vehicles, combines thermal management solutions for both the driver’s cab and the drive battery.

The same air conditioning components for the driver’s cab simultaneously cool the vehicle’s drive battery via a combined circuit. In cold seasons, the additionally integrated Titronic CHHV 50 G3 high-voltage electric heater with PTC technology keeps the battery warm. With their inherent self-regulating effect, these high-power PTC constituents protect against overheating, enabling quick and safe heating.