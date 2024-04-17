Volvo Penta lands sizeable deal in India

OJUS Power and Technologies, a prominent contender in India’s generator market, has expanded its operations into the air compressor industry with Volvo Penta. Leveraging the performance, reliability, and total cost of ownership (TCO) advantages of Volvo Penta’s engines, OJUS has positioned its offerings as appealing to customers, enhancing its competitive edge in the market.

As part of new business initiatives OJUS Power and Technologies began investigating how it could enter the high-volume industrial compressor segment. With Volvo Penta having successful acceptance in the compressor segment through other OEMs and repowering programs for older compressors, of various makes, that showcased the many advantages its engines could provide this application, it became apparent that it was the ideal choice.

Volvo Penta supplies various engine models, with different power ratings, for OJUS’ compressor models. The compressors are popular among customers thanks to their fuel efficiency and compelling total cost of ownership. This drove OJUS’ decision to place a large order for TAD1343VE and TAD1345VE configurations of the D13 for the company’s compressor models VAYU 451XM and VAYU 536XH. A compressor design using the D16 engines is also in the pipeline, joining the recently updated D8 genset engine that OJUS also packages for export.

“Volvo Penta delivers high value to our customers with its powerful, reliable, and fuel-efficient engines, backed by comprehensive aftermarket support from authorized dealers,” says Ram Sampathkumar, Co-founder & Managing Director OJUS. “They help us in our commitment to delivering a 5-15% fuel efficiency and productivity improvement over our best-in-class competitor products. The high rate of repeat purchases underscores the trust customers place in our products powered by Volvo Penta.”

Despite the absence of emission compliance regulations in this segment in India, Volvo Penta continues to offer engines that adhere to a minimum of off-road Euro Stage 2 emission standards, surpassing other brands of non-emission-regulated engines. “Compressors are used extensively throughout India, particularly for water well drilling to provide water for agriculture and other societal needs,” explains R. Sethumadhavan, Head of Volvo Penta India & Industrial Business Unit. “The success of Volvo Penta engines in the compressor segment is thanks to the fuel efficiency, productivity, and return on investment which is establishing us as the preferred choice of customers.”

An added financial benefit with Volvo Penta engines is the ability to offer longer drain intervals from the market standard for water well drilling of 300 hours to 500 hours. This is a particularly welcome improvement in machine uptime given most of India’s water well drilling is carried out by operators traveling across different parts of the country. These efficiencies all combine to deliver a considerable saving potential over the total lifecycle of the compressor.