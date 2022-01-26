Perkins expands IOPU range with new 2.8 and 3.6 litre offerings

Perkins is expanding its current Industrial Open Power Unit (IOPU) offering with the introduction of two new 2.8 and 3.6 litre models. The new IOPUs, part of the popular Perkins 904 Series family, have been designed to provide OEMs with access to plug-and-play power solutions that meet EU Stage V, U.S and EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards.

The turbocharged 2.8 litre delivers up to 55 kW and 300 Nm of torque at 1600 rpm, while the larger and more powerful 3.6 litre turbocharged aftercooled offering has a maximum output of 100 kW and 550 Nm of torque at 1500 rpm.

Flexibility

As with all Perkins IOPUs, the 2.8 and 3.6 litre models are highly integrated and ready to plug into a variety of machines, removing the need for extensive reengineering or design. Whether customers need to replace a current power system or power a new product, the latest members of the 904 Series range are pre-installed with ECM, aftertreatment sensors and fuel filter compatible with a wide range of machine types.

“We’re delighted to launch these new 904 Series IOPUs to our customers,” says Jaz Gill, Perkins Vice President of global sales, marketing, service and parts. “With a highly integrated design that’s ready to plug in to a range

of machine types, the 2.8 and 3.6 litre models are designed to save customers’ time with a power solution that requires minimal re-engineering to integrate into their equipment.”

Performance

You need your IOPU to perform when required, so Perkins’ new 904 Series IOPUs have been rigorously tested. For reliable cooling performance, the fully integrated cooling package has been validated to operate in a range of territories, and to reduce the installation cost in your machine, the aftertreatment is fully engine mounted.

Compact in size, the 904 Series IOPUs can be plugged into a range of industrial machinery operating in sectors including agriculture, aggregates and processing among others.

“The IOPU is designed for those OEMs that wish to enjoy the advantages and advanced technologies of our engines with minimum re-engineering,” says Jaz. “As a plug-and-play solution, the IOPU is an ideal way to power these machines, as they are ready to go. These two new additions to our range mean we’re now able to offer customers a choice of IOPUs at the key power nodes from 15.1 kW up to 225 kW.”

Features and benefits

With a choice of options, engine configurations and robust technology, OEMs choosing to use the 2.8 or 3.6 litre to power their machines will benefit from: