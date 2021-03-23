New cab and engines for largest Hyster trucks

Hyster has launched the next evolution in its range of Container Handlers and 18+ tonnes capacity Lift Trucks, featuring new state of the art cabs and controls and Stage V compliant diesel engines. The new cockpit-style cab across the Hyster 18 – 48 tonne lift truck series positions all truck information and controls at the driver’s fingertips, whilst the engines meet all current regulations.

“With the new Stage V engines, businesses can continue to benefit from a low Total Cost of Ownership and meet emissions regulations,” says Chris van de Werdt, product strategy manager EMEA Big Trucks, for Hyster Europe. “The new engines reduce fuel consumption while maintaining productivity and lifting speeds, bringing the cost per load moved down.”

To support accurate and efficient handling, Hyster Empty Container Handler drivers also benefit from a user-friendly digital performance 7” display. An optional second graphic display can also clearly show the status of spreader engagement and whether the container has a positive lock or not, as well as any limitations the operator should be aware of. This may speed up operations and reduce ‘mispicks’, enhancing productivity even in heavy-duty applications.

The new Hyster ReachStacker cabin includes a dual digital display with load weight and load moment information, as well as boom geometry, as standard. This helps support operators with suggested actions for maintaining stability and reducing load-centre.

“Applications handling at long load centres with ReachStackers can also increase performance thanks to extra low-end engine torque on the new Stage V engines. Noise at inland terminals can also be reduced,” says van de Werdt.

For emissions regulated markets, the new Stage V engines will be introduced gradually, with Hyster® Empty Container Handlers and Hyster RS46 ReachStackers among the first models to benefit, featuring either a 7.7 or 10.7 litre engine. The Stage V Hyster trucks also incorporate smart monitoring and service to optimise uptime in demanding applications.

The service interval of the engine oil has been extended from 500 to 1000 hours and the engine oil level will be shown in the cabin display, so there is no need to use a dipstick. A two-stage coolant level warning via the display is also standard, alongside a timer to prevent hot turbo shutdown. The transmission has also been updated across the range.