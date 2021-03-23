New partnerships brewing for Flash Battery as it ends financial year on high

New strategic partnerships with OEMs and dealers Europe-wide lie ahead for Flash Battery, whose financial results for 2020 cement the company’s position in the lithium battery marketplace.

Despite the negative impact of the pandemic (which slowed down production, especially in the first semester), Flash Battery – a ‘Growth Champion’ in the 2016-2019 period according to the German Institute for Finance and Quality (ITQF) – recorded a revenue growth of 5% and, at the same time, increased its workforce by 25%, bringing the number of employees to over 60 and holding its ground as the best under-40 company in the Emilia-Romagna region.

In 2020, Flash Battery also completed construction of its new facility at Sant’Ilario d’Enza – Reggio Emilia (equipped with 150 workstations), an investment worth 7.5 million Euros.

“Besides the increase in our workforce, the most important result for the present and future is the decision to boost our investments in research and development and in sustainability,” said Marco Righi, CEO of Flash Battery. “In terms of sustainability, our products’ performance, but also our process control and use of recyclable or easily disposable materials, already put us in a leadership position and in alignment with our goal of achieving products with zero impact on the environment.

“This one-pointedness for sustainability has enabled us to establish those rock-solid relations in foreign markets that account for 30% of our revenues. This is especially true for France, Germany and the Benelux region, in other words, those countries where the benefits of electrification for the environment also translate into stringent anti-pollution legislation.”

“Our investments in research and development led to the development of over one hundred prototypes”, said Matteo Donelli, who joined Flash Battery as sales director in 2020. “These were in connection to various different sectors and, in particular, to the high electrification rate in construction and agriculture, which added to the continuing growth we’re seeing in industry and logistics. In 2021, we predict an expansion of business relations within these areas”, observed Donelli, “also thanks to the Europe-wide partnerships we are building – on the model of the recent one with Efa France – with leading electrification system design companies, to which we are offering complete packages for the transition from internal combustion engines to hybrid and full-electric systems.”

The topic of sustainability is on the agenda. It can’t be otherwise, it’s an inherent part of Flash Battery. Its green and sustainability orientation is integrated in all aspects, from its energy autonomous manufacturing facility to product design.