FPT becomes first engine manufacturer to gain stage V certification in South Korea

Increasing its market share, especially in highly competitive environments such as South Korea, has always been a priority for FPT Industrial. One of the keys to that success has been its ability to stay ahead of the curve, by providing the most technologically-advanced solutions for the market.

The latest testament to this winning formula sees the Korean Ministry of Environment (KMOE) issue its first ever South Korean Stage V Emissions Certificate for off-road machines equipped with FPT Industrial engines. This certification signals that such products can now be directly commercialised for the South Korean market.

This result is even more significant considering that the new emissions regulation implementation dates are respectively December 1, 2020 for Construction Equipment and July 1, 2021 for Agricultural Equipment. As such, FPT Industrial offers South Korean customers the opportunity to be more productive and sustainable than ever, well in advance of these regulations coming into effect.

Currently, the Certification includes the FPT Industrial NEF6 engine for Cash Crop Medium HD Tractors, Cash Crop Medium Long Wheel Base Tractors and Wheel Loaders. Further Certifications are in progress.

When issuing the Stage V certification, the KMOE also took the specific values and achievements of the HI-eSCR2 patented technology into consideration: the second generation of FPT Industrial’s exclusive after-treatment system. This technology integrates a Particulate Filtration System on an SCR module, which does not require vehicle modifications from the Stage IV solution. HI-eSCR2 ensures compliance with the Stage V emission regulations and offers many customer benefits.

Thanks to its integration, HI-eSCR2 does not compromise the visibility nor manoeuvrability of the vehicle and maintains the compactness of the engine. The after-treatment system ensures high productivity, a simple installation, high durability, maximised uptime, environmental sustainability and reduced operating costs.