Cummins plant hits 1.5 millions mid-range engines

Cummins has announced that its factory in Darlington, England, manufactured its 1.5 millionth mid-range engine last month. The site produced 66,000 engines in 2021, and employs around 1,500 people working in engine assembly, exhaust aftertreatment manufacture, technical operations, and business support functions.

The Darlington factory opened in 1965, originally building the Small Vee family of V6 and V8 diesel engines. In 1985 production switched to the Mid-Range engines following an upgrade costing £13.5 million. The Mid-Range engines are the B and C Series products, the forerunners of the ultra-clean low emission products manufactured today. Spanning a range of 75 to 430 hp, they power a wide range truck, bus, construction, agriculture, material handling, military, marine and power generation applications around the world.

“The 1.5 millionth engine is destined for Hyundai Construction Equipment in South Korea, who has been an important partner of our off-highway business for over 30 years,” said Craig Thomas, Darlington plant manager. “This reflects the global nature of our business, as we supply products to customers in over 50 countries from Darlington,” added Thomas.

Hyundai Construction Equipment was formed in 1985 and manufactures a range of industrial machines including excavators, wheel loaders, and forklift trucks. With a head office in Seoul, South Korea it has operational centres in the United States, Europe, India, Brazil, and China.

Ian McMahon, Convenor for the Unite Union at Cummins said, “This is fantastic news and once again reinforces what can be achieved by working together to build a stronger Cummins in Darlington. We look forward to continue to collaborate with the company to assure Darlington’s future and expansion for the benefit of not only our members but also for the community and the environment.”