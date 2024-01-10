Cummins announces $580M project for economic growth

Cummins has announced a $580 million project to drive economic and job growth in the Nash County community. Cummins has received approval for tax incentives to help move the project forward and the incentives received from the Nash County Commissioners office will support the continued investment within the area.

This strategic investment is set to generate approximately 80 additional new jobs, fostering both short-term employment opportunities and long-term job stability. As Cummins continues towards its Destination Zero Strategy and its plan to achieve zero emissions across its products, the investment will involve installing new equipment for the future of manufacturing and upgrading the assembly line for next generation products.

“We are excited to be driving continued growth within Nash County and creating jobs that rely on high caliber technology for the future,”said Steve Pinkston, Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant Manager. “Cummins is focused on Destination Zero and getting there as quickly as possible. We need engagement from federal, state, and local governments like Nash County to achieve our goals and we are grateful for their support. When we receive engagement from local partners like this, it helps us move faster toward a more sustainable future.”

With a rich history of production for more than 40 years and producing over 5 million engines at RMEP, this milestone investment reaffirms Cummins’ dedication to the region’s economic vitality and sustaining its impactful presence for the foreseeable future. Currently, there are 2,000 employees contributing to the success and growth of Cummins at the RMEP facility.

Decarbonisation is a growth opportunity for Cummins and the fuel-agnostic engine platform is a key component to help customers decarbonize today and make it easier to adopt alternative fuel types. These products are instrumental in supporting fleets on their journey toward Destination Zero by providing products that are economically viable, scalable and deliver the power, performance and durability with the evolving needs of customers.

“This investment is not just about engines; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to the community and our vision for a sustainable and impactful future,” said Pinkston. “It means RMEP and Cummins are here to stay and we take pride in being the one of the largest employers in the tri-county area. Our role extends beyond the production floor; it’s about cultivating a thriving community where everyone can succeed. As we invest in innovation and growth, we’re also investing in the community that has been our home for four decades and counting.”