Briggs & Stratton partners with Indian e-mobility specialists AWEV

Engine and power solutions specialist Briggs & Stratton has partnered with AWEV Solutions to support its innovative conversions of internal combustion engine vehicles to electric power.

Working to integrate the Briggs & Stratton Vanguard lithium-ion battery into its solutions, AWEV will look to make use of the highly efficient and rugged batteries throughout the electrification applications it is working on.

As OEMs continue to look for reliable electrified machines, the partnership will see AWEV work with Briggs & Stratton to utilise the Vanguard batteries in applications such as: Electric Floor Cleaners, Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and low speed Electric 3 and 4 wheelers. Implementing the complete Vanguard Commercial Battery Pack range, from the 3.8 KWh battery to the 10 KWh battery, the scalable batteries will enable them to support OEMs of all sizes achieve their electrification aims.

Since being founded in 2018, AWEV has swiftly become a key player in battery pack manufacturing with its work supporting OEMs to configure machines ranging from Electric 2 Wheelers to Electric 40 tonne tippers. Working alongside Briggs & Stratton will enable them to tap into its vast experience of supplying tailor made powertrain solutions to those in India.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Briggs & Stratton as we strive to improve the service we can supply to OEMs throughout India,” said John William, CEO at AWEV Solutions. “Using their experience of powertrain solutions alongside our expert knowledge in retrofitting EVs, their rugged and efficient battery packs will help us to meet our company vision of revolutionising the future of e-mobility in India. We look forward to integrating their batteries into our customers vehicles to help them meet their electrification aims and strive towards a greener future for us all.”

Pierre-Olivier Izac – MEA sales manager at Briggs & Stratton added, “Working with AWEV Solutions will enable us to tap into a growing EV market with a real demand for electrified power. Their unique experience in retrofitting vehicles and providing unique powertrain solutions makes them an ideal partner for us as we work to support OEMs around the world meet their electrification goals.”