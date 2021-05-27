Würth develops new programmable power distribution solution

Würth Elektronik ICS, supplier of power distribution and control solutions for mobile machines and commercial vehicles, has developed the CAN Box 8FR6, a combined electronic and electromechanical solution for power distribution.

The CAN Box 8FR6 uses an NXP 32-bit Cortex M4 microprocessor, offers 128 KB of RAM and a 512 KB flash memory, as well as a 2 KB FRAM. The 17 × 14 × 7 cm IP64-rated box has eight fuse and relay outputs and six high side outputs and is used for power distribution to multiple loads. In addition, there are eight analogue inputs, four digital or frequency inputs with switchable pull-up and two CAN bus interfaces. Each relay output can be loaded with up to 15 A, each high side output with up to 2 A. The high side outputs are all PWM-capable and can thus also be used for example for dimming lighting systems.

All outputs, including the eight relay outputs, are current sensing. The relays provide digital feedback of each output (NO/NC), allowing diagnosis of defective fuses or monitoring of relay status.

Freely programmable

ICCS CAN Box 8FR6 is programmable with the WEcontrol Designer, a IEC61131-3 compliant programming environment, which provide a wide range of PLC functionalities as well as some dedicated functions.

With its two CAN interfaces the CAN box 8FR6 allows advanced gateway functionalities in addition to the standard raw CAN and J1939 protocols.