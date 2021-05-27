MTA acquires stake in EDN to help support global off-highway electrification

MTA, a company renowned for the development and production of a wide range of electrical and electronic products for the automotive world, has announced the acquisition of 80% share of EDN, a leader in design and manufacturing of OBCs (On-Board Battery Chargers) and power converters for electric vehicles and harsh environments.

MTA’s products portfolio supplied to OEMs, manufacturing electric and hybrid vehicles, ranges from High Voltage and 48 V fuses and fuse holders to power distribution units and connectors.

The current shareholders will retain 20% of EDN’s shares together with their directional and operative positions inside the company.

The joint know-how of EDN and MTA will offer state-of-the-art power electronic solutions to support global producers in their vehicles’ electrification.

“With this operation, MTA is taking another step towards solidifying itself as a major player in electrification,” says Antonio Falchetti, MTA executive director. “The acquisition will expand MTA’s capabilities in the power electronics sector and it will strengthen its portfolio of components for green mobility, with the addition of products such as OBC, DC/DC Converters and Inverters”. On the other side the transaction will accelerate EDN’s global growth by exploiting synergies within the group in terms of research and development, manufacturing footprint, logistic and commercial relationship”.