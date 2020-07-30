TE Connectivity releases next-gen gyro stabilised tilt sensor

Worldwide safety regulations in aerial work platforms and agriculture and construction vehicles are becoming more rigorous than ever. From an excavator digging trenches to a boom lift helping workers pick cherries or install overland lines, tilt sensors confirm that safety and increased uptime demands are met, even in dynamic and harsh environments. To address these needs, TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has designed the Axiesense-G dynamic tilt sensor. Using gyroscope compensation, this next-generation tilt sensor combines powerful MEMS sensing elements together with advanced filtering, which results in stable and highly accurate tilt sensor outputs.

Key advantages of the Axisense-G dynamic tilt sensor include:

Sensor fusion – The Axisense-G uses a combination of sensors to measure acceleration, rotation rate and temperature. Algorithms use this data to calculate a highly accurate, fast output signal.

– The Axisense-G uses a combination of sensors to measure acceleration, rotation rate and temperature. Algorithms use this data to calculate a highly accurate, fast output signal. Custom filtering & signal processing – The digital signal processing includes factory and temperature calibration of the accelerometer and gyroscope. Carefully designed signal conditioning with low distortion, custom filter levels and options to customise noise outputs, allow the sensor to be used in multiple noisy environments.

– The digital signal processing includes factory and temperature calibration of the accelerometer and gyroscope. Carefully designed signal conditioning with low distortion, custom filter levels and options to customise noise outputs, allow the sensor to be used in multiple noisy environments. High accuracy – TE’s Axisense-G tilt sensor is highly accurate over a wide -40° to 85°C operating temperature range. In a static state, the accuracy is ±0.5°. In a dynamic state, the accuracy is ±1.5°. The Axisense-G can simultaneously measure pitch and roll angles of up to ±75° and offers a significantly lower noise output with a fast response time of <100 ms.

TE’s Axisense-G tilt sensor is highly accurate over a wide -40° to 85°C operating temperature range. In a static state, the accuracy is ±0.5°. In a dynamic state, the accuracy is ±1.5°. The Axisense-G can simultaneously measure pitch and roll angles of up to ±75° and offers a significantly lower noise output with a fast response time of <100 ms. Easy to install – Compact in size, with a high impact plastic housing, the Axisense-G is a direct drop-in replacement to previous models. The IP67 rating provides excellent protection in harsh environments where condensation, oils, grease, fuels and other contaminants may be present. It is available as CAN J1939 and USB output.

“Our customers are designing products that require the highest form of safety for platform levelling, dynamic engine management and tip-over protection,” said Shane Lauth, senior product manager, position sensors at TE Connectivity. “TE’s newest multi-axis tilt sensor, the Axisense-G dynamic tilt sensor, exceeds safety and satisfaction standards while improving driver comfort by keeping the tool area and seat level when operating on steep grades.”