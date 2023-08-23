iVT EXPO USA: Würth presents pluggable controller for power distribution units

Würth Electronik (booth 1214), a leader in printed circuit boards, is displaying a range of solutions at this year’s iVT Expo USA, in particular its new CDM-A16, a pluggable controller for power distribution units of hybrid and electric vehicles.

The solution expands control and diagnostic function by providing up to 16 channels for fuse status monitoring and relay activation. The peak-and-hold function also enables it to reduce heat generation within a system. Using two CAN ports, the controller can communicate with multiple buses and enables advanced filter and gateway functions.

Some of the functions made possible include fuse status monitoring and relay control with peak-and-hold function, CAN communication with multiple buses, and the logic processing of vehicle functions. Additional features include sensor management with 5V supply and sensor acquisition via eight analog inputs. Direct load control is also possible through four digital outputs.

“Our CDM-A16 is a pluggable controller for power distribution units of vehicles that extends them with several control and diagnostic functions,” says Allison Ackerman, marketing specialist at Würth Electronik. “The WEcontrol Designer programming environment and the complementary WE Flasher Tool support the controller, which additionally offers a wide range of functions. We will also be happy to create our customers’ applications, based on their requirements.”

The CDM-A16 is supported by the WEcontrol Designer programming environment and the WE Flasher Tool. The set of text and graphic editors for IEC-61131-3 languages supports the following programming types: sequential flow chart (SFC), function block diagram (FBD), ladder diagram (LD) and structured text (ST).

The CDM-A16 is designed for use with agricultural equipment, industrial vehicles, off-road e-mobility and others.