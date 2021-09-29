Enovation Controls launches new range of mobile machine controllers

Enovation Controls – part of Helios Technologies – has announced the launch of new uControl mobile machine controllers, to deliver precise proportional control for heavy-duty equipment in ultra-rugged environments.

Engineered for heavy-duty equipment of all shapes and sizes, uControl mobile machine controllers are equipped with multiple CAN channels, have extreme durability and achieve total machine control with precision fluid-power and equipment performance.

Originally previewed in 2020, the uControl MC4-26-20 controller, features extensive and software selectable I/O, with 26 total inputs and 20 total outputs. It is joined by the uControl MC4-21-14-H8 high-current controller, featuring 21 software selectable inputs with 8 configurable high-current outputs and 14 configurable standard outputs.

Also included in the series are the mid-ranged uControl MC3-21-10 controller with 21 inputs and 10 software selectable outputs, and the compact uControl MC2-18-6 controller with 18 inputs and 6 software selectable outputs.

“The new uControl platform is a major opportunity for our customers with complex electro-hydraulic requirements,” says Josef Matosevic, president and CEO, Helios Technologies. “With uControl mobile machine controllers, Helios now offers customers throughout our targeted markets a full lineup of rugged, robust solutions to address a broad array of mobile control system requirements.”

“uControl machine controllers are truly revolutionary with unique software configurable inputs and outputs,” said Doug Conyers, vice president of the Helios Center of Engineering Excellence. “Other controllers can be difficult to apply in diverse applications, but the flexibility uControl machine controllers provide reduces both development time and complexity.”

Fully sealed and rated to meet IP69K, uControl mobile machine controllers can handle the heat and vibration inside an engine compartment or anywhere else on equipment. The new uControl mobile controllers were designed for quick implementation and offer the flexibility to use CODESYS or ACE, a new software development platform from Enovation Controls that accelerates development time and efficiency by helping experts create robust control and display software without writing code.

To help roll out uControl machine controllers, Enovation Controls recently onboarded several new distributors and integrators across the United States with experience in fluid power controls.