CrossControl offers new displays with iMX8 application processor

CrossControl has launched its CCpilot V1000 and V1200 displays which together with the V700 model form a full series of iMX8-based display computers for industrial vehicle applications.

The iMX8 family of application processors, having been widely adopted in the automotive space, offer a great balance of price, performance and thermals. CrossControl is pleased to be one of the first manufacturers to use this technology in products for industrial vehicles.

“The new Vision Line displays are designed to address challenges created by the rapid increases in software content in modern mobile machines” says the company’s director of market development, Mats Kjellberg. “The iMX8X application processor gives the displays more than 3 times the graphics processing performance compared to the many displays based on the common and older iMX6 core. This allows the new displays to perform as true ‘GUI experts’, supporting advanced graphics frameworks that make it possible to deliver dynamic and intuitive instrumentation and guidance functionality as well as the performance headroom to deliver next generation productivity and safety tools.”

The CrossControl software platform, based on Linux and Qt, supports a number of graphics APIs including Vulkan as well as programming languages like C, C++, Python and HTML5. With this software focus and support the new vision Line is designed to support new, and in-development, machines throughout their complete life cycle. OEMs and System Suppliers are not limited to a proprietary operating system and there is no need to recode applications in any predefined language. They are free to choose the best implementation path themselves and are supported in developing the solution they need by working with, not against, the resources and skills they already have.