Durakool set to exhibit at iVT Expo in Germany

Manufacturer of power switching components, Durakool will be exhibiting at this year’s edition of the iVT Expo taking place in Cologne, Germany.

Bringing together leading experts and the latest technologies in the industrial vehicle, construction and agricultural machinery sectors, the event provides the perfect platform for Durakool to showcase its latest offerings in relays, contactors and pre-charge resistors.

Visitors to the iVT Expo can find Durakool at Booth 4022, where they will have the opportunity to explore a range of advanced solutions designed to enhance efficiency, safety and reliability in various applications and to meet the rigorous demands of modern industrial environments. These solutions include low and high voltage DC contactors, automotive plug-in, PCB and HVDC relays and pre-charge resistors.

Carlos Mendes, product manager at Durakool, says, “Events such as iVT provide the perfect networking opportunity to not only connect with our industry peers, but more crucially, explore the evolving needs of customers operating in this market. It’s more than just displaying our products – it’s about demonstrating our best-in-class application knowledge and integration experience to help solve our customers’ problems and deliver optimised, reliable and safe solutions.”

Durakool will further showcase this knowledge and experience through a presentation from Mendes who will take to the stage on day one. He will delve into the pivotal role of relays and contactors in electric industrial vehicles and technology. His presentation will look at the challenges of increasing battery voltages and currents, as well as explore the need for ruggedness and reliability.