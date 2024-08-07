Develon to premiere DX10Z-7 mini-excavator at Galabau

As part of the company’s debut at the GaLabau International Trade Fair from 11-14 September in Nuremberg, Germany, Develon will be premiering the new DX10Z-7 1 tonne zero tail swing mini-excavator at the show.

The DX10Z-7 will form part of an impressive presentation of Develon compact equipment for the gardening and landscaping sectors.

The DX10Z-7 will be one of the machines working in the Develon demonstration area, along with the DX100W-7 10.7 tonne wheeled excavator and the DX27Z-7 2.8 tonne mini-excavator.

On the company’s booth (5-406 in Hall 5) the product display will include the DX20ZE-7 mini-excavator, the first mass-produced electric-powered excavator from Develon. The DX20ZE-7 will be shown alongside the DX63-7 6 tonne Stage V mini-excavator and another of the DX100W-7 models.

The new DX10Z-7 provides a significantly improved performance compared to the previous DX10Z model it replaces. The DX10Z-7 is compact and easy to transport, offering a width of only 730 mm when the tracks and the front blade are fully retracted, allowing the machine to pass through doors. The hydraulically expandable undercarriage provides the DX10Z-7 with one of the widest stances in the mini-excavator segment.

Supplying an output of 7.6 kW (10.35 HP), the well proven D722 engine powers the DX10Z-7, providing dependable reliability, as well as low vibration and noise levels that are essential for working in confined areas in construction, rental, demolition, landscaping and many other applications.

The increased performance of the DX10Z-7 is based around a new 1.45 m boom design and increased arm length (from 810 to 890 mm), resulting in a significantly enhanced working range compared to the DX10Z. This includes a 21.5% rise in dump height of 2205 mm and an 8.5% increase in digging reach at ground level of 3355 mm.

The DX100W-7 offers a high performance solution for customers looking for a wheeled excavator designed primarily for local authority, amenity, urban and maintenance applications. The DX100W-7 will be shown with a forestry mulcher, demonstrating the high flow from the smooth and precise hydraulic system which can be used to drive all kinds of attachments.

For this type of work, the DX100W-7 offers the best compromise between compactness and agility, complemented by excellent productivity and high-end comfort. It is very important that this type of machine can operate in very restricted areas, so the DX100W-7 can be equipped with the option of four wheel steering and a crabbing mode, with two wheel steering as standard.

Working alongside the DX100W-7 at GaLabau will be the 2.8 tonne DX27Z-7, another of the company’s next generation mini-excavator range with a new shared global styling. The zero tail swing design of the DX27Z-7 makes it ideal for work in confined spaces on construction, landscaping and utility projects. Powered by the D17 Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 18.4 kW (24.7 HP) of power at 2400 RPM, the DX27Z-7 offers the highest power and torque in its class and covers a wide range of applications including heavy duty work.

The DX27Z-7 offers a high auxiliary flow of 58 l/min to enhance work with attachments. Newly designed cast counterweights ensure excellent machine balance and stability when working. A long arm option is available with a 60 kg additional counterweight.

The 2 tonne DX20ZE-7 mini-excavator combines low-noise and zero emissions with the features and performance enhancements that are found on the next-generation DX-7 Series family of mini-excavators.

The DX20ZE-7 is powered by an in-house-developed 20.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with all of the electrical system and components on the machine optimized for work in harsh environments. A quick-charger system restores 100% of the battery power after only an hour and a half of charging, while the on-board charger restores the maximum charge after eight hours of charging.

The DX63-7 is ideal for work in confined spaces on projects in landscaping, construction, utilities, rental, agriculture, recycling, waste and many other areas. It is powered by the D24 Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 44.3 kW (59.4 HP) of power. Despite offering an 8% increased torque of 26.5 kgm/rpm, the D24 engine still provides a 7% decrease in engine fuel consumption.

With a high auxiliary flow of 90 l/min, the DX63-7 is designed for enhanced work with attachments. The flow capacity can be monitored on the Develon Smart 8 inch touch screen in 10 steps and controlled using the thumbwheel on the joystick. This flexibility is combined with an excellent traction force, travel speeds, lifting capacities and digging forces, together providing superior working performance, particularly for trenching and lifting work.