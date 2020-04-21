Manitou begins partial reopening of European production

Manitou Group has partially resumed activity on its production sites in France and Italy. This limited reopening allows the group to gradually restart the whole supply and production chain in the context of a health crisis that is still cause for concern.

In accordance with the regulations applicable to all the production sites, the group has implemented specific measures to protect the health of its on-site employees and service providers.

“In the context of the health crisis, we have, in conjunction with our stakeholders, implemented very strict prevention and protection measures to ensure that our employees return to work in optimum safety conditions,” said Michel Denis, president and CEO. “All these measures have been disseminated internally and workers are given training as soon as they return on site.”

The group stresses that these measures will be adjusted according to the evolution of the Covid-19 crisis and the number of employees present on the sites. A minimum activity service remains operational for critical functions, and teleworking is systematically implemented when appropriate.

The whole group remains extremely mobilised in the face of this crisis, in relation to its employees, its customers, its operations and all its stakeholders.

The closure of production operations in India, however, remains in effect in accordance with current isolation requirements in the country.