Sibo introduces jolly bushings to help reduce machine downtime

In an ever-evolving industry, the ability to quickly adapt to changes and unforeseen needs is essential. That’s why Sibo have introduced a cutting-edge solution to tackle unexpected challenges: the Jolly Bushing.

The bushing is a fundamental component in many machines. Its failure can cause significant delays on construction sites. With the need to minimise these downtime periods, Sibo has designed a product aimed at addressing this common challenge.

How it works

The Jolly bushing features a unique design that combines a soft, workable outer edge with a harder and more durable inner core. This combination makes the bushing adaptable to any housing without the need to return to the workshop or require specialized personnel. Simply have a stock of Jolly bushings on hand, and the bushing will adapt to the housing, saving time and costs.

Advantages

Faster repairs

The machine does not need to go back to the workshop; repairs can be done on-site

Prevents machine and construction site stoppages

Specialized personnel are not required for installation

Reduced final costs

Always ready for emergencies

You can request customization of size and shape by contacting the manufacturer directly, ensuring you always have an emergency stock on hand.

These bushings were born out of the need to find a solution for repairing damaged housings in any construction machine. Thanks to their hardened and ground internal surface and soft outer surface, Jolly bushings can be reworked to the required diameter, saving time and costs without the need to replace the housing.

Sibo manufactures hardened steel bushings for earth-moving, mining, agriculture, forestry machinery, and amusement park equipment. Our product range includes standard, flanged, shock-absorbing, and repair bushings, and we prioritize quality, reliability, and sustainability while providing excellent customer service.

The production and diversification of our bushings are ongoing daily through our tireless R&D team, which works tirelessly to find the best solutions for our customers. Because quality and reliability must always come first, because: the essential is invisible to the eyes.