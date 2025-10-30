Saudi Arabia to host Bauma for the first time in 2027

Messe München has announced the inaugural edition of Bauma Saudi Arabia, scheduled for April 2027 in Riyadh.

This international offshoot of the world’s leading trade fair for construction machinery and mining will be launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in cooperation with dmg events as exhibition organiser and local project partner. Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect.

“The economic momentum in Saudi Arabia is tremendous. With Bauma Saudi Arabia, we are becoming part of it, showcasing innovations and technologies for our customers and driving investment. At the same time, we are strengthening our international presence and securing Munich’s position as a trade fair location”, says Messe München CEOs Stefan Rummel and Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer in a joint statement.

It is agreed between both parties that editions of the Big 5 Construct Saudi will focus on construction materials, building design and fitout from 2027 onwards, whereas Bauma Saudi Arabia will focus on construction machinery and vehicles, building material machines and mining machines.

“With over 40 years of the Big 5 championing the Middle East construction market in Dubai and 15 years of Big 5 Construct Saudi shining a spotlight on the burgeoning Saudi Arabian market, we are pleased to enter into another exciting chapter with Messe München and Bauma in Saudi Arabia,” adds Matt Denton, president, dmg events.

Image: Messe München