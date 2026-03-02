SANY brings 32-machine lineup to ConExpo 2026

SANY is presenting its most comprehensive North American portfolio at ConExpo with 32 machines including 10 new models designed specifically for the North American market on display at Booth F44054.

The line-up includes the SY10U mini excavator, which features a zero tail swing design and a full-hydraulic load-sensing system, and the SY335LC medium excavator, powered by a 9L, 209kW Cummins engine producing 204kN of bucket force and 153kN of arm force.

Also on show is the SCA3300A lattice boom crawler crane, which features a smart windshield that automatically adjusts tint based on sunlight and an optional APU for reduced emissions, and the SCA1100TB telescopic crawler crane, equipped with a 360° surround-view monitoring system and an optional APU to lower fuel consumption.

The new-generation SW940L wheel loader integrates a Cummins B6.7 engine with a ZF transmission and drive axle, and includes intelligent features such as automatic limit control, one-touch bucket shake, parallel lift, tyre pressure monitoring, and smart attachment selection and positioning. The STH5519 telehandler comes with reversing radar and load moment protection as standard, with an integrated multifunction joystick and a stability coefficient greater than 1.3.

Alongside its equipment, SANY is demonstrating a range of digital solutions. SASA (SANY AI Service Assistant) offers intelligent diagnostics and fault identification, while SANY RootPilot provides high-precision 3D guidance for construction operations. The company is also demonstrating SANY Remote Control, enabling an excavator based in Huzhou, China to be operated from the US showroom at a distance of more than 6,500 miles.

ConExpo 2026 marks 20 years of SANY’s presence in the American market.

Image: Sany