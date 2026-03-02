Vermeer displays new equipment and prototype technology at ConExpo

Vermeer is presenting a range of equipment at ConExpo. The company’s booth S61422 in the South Hall, 1st Level, features machines spanning surface mining, vacuum excavation, mini loading, directional drilling, microtrenching and shredding, alongside a first look at a prototype developed through an undisclosed technology partnership.

The SM55 surface miner weighs 120,000lb (54,431kg) and is designed to move as a single load on standard trailers with no disassembly required, enabling crews to relocate between sites without the logistical demands associated with traditional surface mining equipment.

Two new vacuum truck designs are also on show. The VXT400 and VXT500 are based on customer feedback and feature dual digging capability, 70dB(A) quiet operation and a patent-pending camera system with boom reach overlay.

The ML-series mini loaders represent a next-generation line-up built on customer feedback, with enhanced hydraulic performance. The D24 horizontal directional drill is on display alongside microtrenching solutions featuring automated rod exchange technology for urban fibre installation. Also present is the LS3600TX low-speed shredder, a single-shaft design for processing contaminated waste streams with built-in driveline protection.

Attendees are also getting an exclusive look at a prototype machine developed through a partnership described by Vermeer as taking its engineering beyond Earth, though further details have not been disclosed.

Live equipment walk-arounds are taking place throughout the show across product categories including mining, utility construction, hydrovac, pipeline and recycling equipment. Vermeer is also participating in the Shop Talks and Walks workshop on Saturday 7 March, 8:30am–1:30pm, offering hands-on maintenance training.

