Manitowoc expands range of Grove GRT rough-terrain cranes

With the introduction of the GRT765 and GRT780 models, Manitowoc now offers an expanded range of Grove GRT rough-terrain cranes.

Grove rough-terrain cranes are manufactured at Manitowoc’s facilities in Shady Grove, Pennsylvania, US, and Niella Tanaro, Italy. The Grove GRT765 and GRT780 units, introduced at Manitowoc’s Crane Days in May 2024, marked a significant milestone in a decade of new product development and innovation.

“The many positive attributes of our Grove GRT cranes are crucial for performance and operational efficiency,” says John Bair, product manager for rough-terrain cranes at Manitowoc. “Ease of transport and manoeuvrability are other strong suits. These cranes are designed to be compact and lightweight, facilitating easier movement to and from the jobsite, as well as when they’re working. Their self-rigging capability is a huge plus, as even the largest models can be fully self-rigged without an assist crane, saving time and money.”

“Manitowoc plans to continue innovating within the GRT line, introducing additional models to continue meeting the needs of the RT market and incorporating our latest technologies. We’re excited about the future of our GRT line.”

Photo: THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC