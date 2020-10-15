Manitou launches new products for South American market

Manitou Group has announced the launch of several new machines in the Brazilian and Latin American market. Already established in Brazil since 2011, Manitou Group wants to strengthen its position thanks to the MXT 1740 telehandler, the MXT 840 P telehandler and a complete line of backhoe loaders – TLB 844/818.

The company has the objective to gain competitiveness in those markets through an expanded product offering.

“We have aggressive growth objectives for the agriculture, construction, mining and industry segments, which highlights the importance of the Brazilian market in Latin America region. Introducing these new models is key to innovative, differentiated and customized solutions to customers, who are increasingly valuing and demanding our machines”, says Marcelo Bracco, managing director of Manitou Brazil and Latin America regions.

In addition to these new model launches, Manitou Group will further strengthen its service support operations in Brazil by setting up additional service support specialists focusing on the Brazilian market, dealers and rental companies.

The company is investing in services, parts and dealer network development areas, following the successful trajectory of Manitou Group in other regions of the world, with a focus on initiatives that allow the Group to accelerate sustainable growth. The goal is to improve customer service by expanding the machines and services offering, then become a major player in Brazil.

“With these new products and an enhanced service support, we will be even stronger than before, having a robust portfolio of products and services to better serve our local customers. In addition, through a global platform, with operations in Europe, North America and Asia, and expertise in application, innovation and technology for handling solutions, the company will increasingly be the ideal partner for its customers in Brazil and Latin America,” explains Bracco.