Liebherr launches world’s most powerful six-axle crane

The Liebherr factory in Ehingen, Germany, has updated its product range and launched the world´s most powerful 6-axle crane: the new LTM 1400-6.1 has a 70-metre telescopic boom and is characterised by clever and simple set-up processes. The new crane is the successor to the proven and successful LTM 1350-6.1.

Like its predecessor, the LTM 1400-6.1 is now the smallest crane with Y-guying, making it the perfect introduction to this boom technology with its enormous increase in lifting capacity. The new all-rounder is extremely flexible and economical thanks to a wide range of accessories, a highly functional modular boom kit and the familiar Liebherr technologies. It also features driver assistance systems that increase the safety of everyone on the road.

Liebherr´s engineers have succeeded in getting the most out of a 6-axle crane during the product development process. The LTM 1400-6.1 achieves significantly higher lifting capacities than its predecessor, the LTM 1350-6.1, and is now the market leader worldwide. By successfully integrating its latest engineering expertise and innovative systems into this mobile crane, Liebherr has created an extremely powerful yet easy-to-handle machine.

In addition to achieving outstanding performance data, Liebherr has focused on simple and fast set-up processes during development of the new crane. The entire workflow leading up to full operational readiness on the construction site has been designed with maximum simplicity in mind. There are major differences to the predecessor model, the LTM 1350-6.1, particularly in terms of the assembly process for the Y-guying system.

With just one self-assembly lift, the LTM 1400-6.1 places the guying system on the chassis, where it is then pinned in place. The hydraulic quick coupling closes automatically when the boom is luffed down between the two Y-frames. The electrical connection is established with one final movement and the telescopic boom with Y-guying is ready for use in just a few minutes.

Various lattice jibs enable the new crane to work efficiently in a wide range of applications. The fixed lattice jib extends the telescopic boom by up to 45.5 metres and can be mounted at an angle of 0°, 10°, 20° and 40°. As an option, the fixed jib can be adjusted between 0° and 40°. The luffing lattice jib, with a length ranging from 14 to 80.5 metres, delivers maximum height, radius and performance.

As with its predecessor, the total available ballast for the new LTM 1400-6.1 consists of 100 tonnes of basic ballast and 40 tonnes of additional ballast. The hydraulic ballasting device is integrated in the counterweight frame – ballast assembly is simple, quick and does not require an auxiliary crane. The VarioBallast® system is fundamentally different to the one found on the predecessor model. The 140 tonnes of total ballast can now be set to an enormous radius of 7.7 metres to achieve the maximum lifting capacity. In confined spaces, the ballast radius can be reduced to 5.6 metres. The counterweight plates are compatible with those found on other large Liebherr cranes – a major advantage for the crane operator in terms of both economy and logistics.

The variable VarioBase® supporting system ensures additional versatility. Here too, Liebherr engineers have come up with a new development: in addition to the option of flexibly using the predefined support positions with pinning options of 0%, 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%, the sliding beams can now also be freely extended between 0% and 50%. Until now, this was only possible on mobile cranes with up to five axles.