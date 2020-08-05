Komatsu introduces new wheeled excavator

Komatsu Europe has announced the introduction of the new PW158-11 wheeled excavator.

Tipping the scales at an impressive 16 tonnes, the all new PW158-11 short-tail excavator offers all of the unrivalled versatility and innovation of the Komatsu PW-11 range – extraordinary comfort, intelligent safety features, exceptional ergonomics, superb productivity, factory-installed Quick Couplers, and the highest levels of standard specifications ever seen in an excavator. It also delivers great lifting capacity in an astonishingly compact package

Designed and developed in Europe, the PW158-11 taps into 100 years of Komatsu development and manufacturing know-how to deliver a product built exclusively for European customers.

“With the all-new PW158-11 Komatsu adds a strong but compact lifter in the 16t wheeled excavator range” says Michael Wadsack, product manager at Komatsu Europe. “Based on customer feedback we developed this machine for narrow, urban jobsites offering compact dimensions with the lifting performance which are usually offered only by one class bigger machines”.

The new 16t short tail machine has a swing tail radius of only 1900mm but can lift more than 5000kg over the front or rear without stabilizer. With the compact dimension and small turning radius it is the ideal machine for heavy work at narrow jobsites.

Less fuel, cleaner air

The PW158-11 excavators has a new powerful and clean Komatsu EU Stage IV engine.

Operating weights range from 15080 kg to 18240 kg. Its Komatsu SAA4D107E-3 engine outputs 90 kW / 122 HP, at 2100 rpm, and a Komatsu Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (KDOC) works together with the engine and other after-treatment components for improved efficiency and longer life.

A new integrated Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system further reduces NOx emissions by 80% using AdBlue®. The engines’ electronic control system manages the air-flow rate and the fuel injection, combustion parameters and aftertreatment functions: along with ultra-low emissions, performance is optimised. Advanced diagnostic capabilities are also provided.

The new Auto-Idle Shutdown system prevents unnecessary fuel consumption: it will automatically shut the engine off and apply the parking brake and hydraulic lock after a pre-set idle time limit. The new viscous fan clutch that controls optimal cooling fan speed also reduces fuel consumption and contributes to lower in-cab noise.

Versatility and comfort

The boom suspension system (ECSS) provides a significant increase in comfort when travelling over bumps. The operator’s seat comes with suspended joystick consoles, premium cushioning, auto weight adjustments and pneumatic lumbar support. Joystick Steering (JSS) is provided, as an option, for outstanding operator comfort and control, with new and easy-to-use operation switches.

An upgraded high-resolution TFT-LCD widescreen colour monitor panel, with 25 built-in languages, provides key machine metrics including AdBlue e-level, fuel consumption, and performance data. With its interface also visible on the monitor, Komatsu’s Attachment Control is integrated.

Komatsu’s standard “KomVision” enhances safety through a system of multiple cameras: jobsite surroundings can be checked on the monitor prior to carrying out any operation.

For increased versatility, the PW158-11 can be equipped with either a truck type automatic hitch or a car ball type hitch, for a trailer An upgraded high-resolution TFT-LCup to 8 tonnes, with all necessary electric and hydraulic hook-ups. The trailer’s functions can then be operated from the cab’s joysticks.

Easy serviceability

The excavators are equipped with the exclusive Komatsu EMMS (Equipment Management Monitoring System),which has enhanced diagnostic features that give the operator and technicians greater monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities. EMMS also continuously monitors all critical systems, preventative maintenance and provides troubleshooting assistance to minimise diagnosis and repair time. It can be accessed along with all essential machine functions on the cab’s monitor screen and set in the blink of an eye.

The AdBlue. tank can be refilled from a walking platform close to ground level, and both the refueling and theauto lubrication pumps were relocated to be more accessible. HCU piping layout was standardized to be thesame on all new PW158, PW148, PW160 and PW180 machines.

Komatsu machines are designed for easy maintenance and the PW158-11 are no exception. An“auto grease” function can be ordered, and regular engine service points, greasing points and filters are centralized, and are quickly and safely accessible.

Komtrax telematics and the Komatsu Care maintenance program, offer top fleet management and support, protect the machines against misuse and guarantee maximum efficiency and uptime.