Komatsu introduces new motor grader to North American market

Komatsu is introducing its new GD955-7 motor grader to the North American market. The GD955-7 offers operators the control and precision needed to build and maintain haul roads for truck fleets of 100 tons and up and is an important addition to Komatsu’s motor grader lineup.

This powerful new machine stands out with its ample horsepower and powerful blade downforce pressure for efficient grading performance. With faster working travel speeds compared to the previous model, Komatsu engineered the GD955-7 to increase grading efficiency while helping reduce maintenance requirements and total cost of ownership.

It’s spec includes 426 HP @ 1,900 rpm (313 kW @ 1,900 rpm), an operating weight of 104,323 lbs. (47,320 kg) and a moldboard of 18-foot (5.5 m) standard, 20-foot (6.1 m) moldboard optional.

Despite its large size, the GD955-7 offers excellent maneuverability. It can execute tight U-turns on a standard 100-ton class haul road without the need to fully cut the wheel or course correct. The long wheelbase and large, 27-degree articulation angle allow a tight turning radius and provide maneuverability for narrow haul road applications in confined spaces and around obstacles.

The newly adopted, long-life circle bearing allows for smooth and precise rotation of the moldboard while eliminating the need for circle play adjustments or replacing wear plates. Coupled with a standard auto-lubrication system, the GD955-7 is engineered to help reduce planned and unplanned maintenance downtime while helping to extend life to overhaul.

“With significant increases in operating weight, blade downforce pressure and working travel speeds, this new size class motor grader will be a smart choice for increased efficiency on our customer’s mine sites,” said Joseph Sollitt, director of mining support equipment at Komatsu Ltd.