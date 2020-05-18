Komatsu announces new rigid dump truck

Komatsu Europe has announced the launch of the new HD785-8 Rigid Dump Truck. Designed, developed and manufactured based Komatsu’s extensive experience and know- how, the HD785-8 delivers high levels of safety, performance, operator comfort and productivity.

“The new HD785-8 proposes excellent operator comfort, great travel performance and the well-known Komatsu reliability of the previous model” said Juuso Ahola, product manager at Komatsu Europe. “This new machine is such a pleasure to operate that you just might want to keep the keys at the end of your shift rather than hand them over to the next operator.”

Power, performance and efficiency

Built for mining and quarry applications, the HD785-8 has a powerful EU Stage V Komatsu SAA12V140E-7 engine (849 kW / 1,140 HP) and a payload capacity of 92.2 tonnes.

The EU Stage V after treatment solutions use dual Komatsu Diesel Particulate Filters (KDPF) – most regeneration is performed passively, with no action required from the operator and no with interference to machine operation. There is no Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), or AdBlue, is not required.

Key machine metrics for utilisation, production and machine health can be accessed remotely via the Komtrax telematics system or on the machine through the upgraded machine monitor.

The HD785-8 has a 7-speed, fully automatic transmission with two selectable reverse speeds. The Komatsu Advanced Transmission with Optimum Modulation Control System (K-ATOMiCS) ensures smooth clutch engagement for a comfortable ride and reduced material spillage.

The HD785-8 delivers fast acceleration out of the pit and has excellent travel performance on grade. Wet multiple disc brakes on all wheels provide great downhill brake retarding performance.

With a tight turning radius of 10.1 m the HD785-8 provides exceptional manoeuvrability when spotting to be loaded and positioning to dump. The Komatsu Traction Control System (KTCS) is standard on the HD785-8. KTCS automatically applies pressure to independent brake assemblies for optimum traction in various ground conditions.

The Auto Idle Shutdown reduces unnecessary idle time and operating costs.

Safety and operator comfort

Safety is Komatsu’s number one priority. The HD785-8E0 is equipped with LED lights, ground level battery, starter and machine lockout disconnect switches. A newly designed stairway provides safe access to the cabin.

For improved safety, Komatsu KomVision is standard: it creates a real-time 360-degree bird’s-eye view on the cab monitor, and eliminates any blind spots on the rear and sides of the machine.

Operator comfort on the HD785-8 includes a new ergonomically-designed cab, with a convenient control layout and a comfortable environment for more confident work and greater productivity.

The new fabric-covered, air suspension seat is adjustable to the operator’s weight and height, and includes a seat heater and a ventilator as standard.

Thanks to a low noise engine, large capacity viscous cab mountings, hydro-pneumatic suspension and independent strut type suspension on the front wheels, in-cab noise levels are kept at 72 dBA.

Easy maintenance

Radiator cleaning becomes easy thanks to the hydraulic radiator fan with reverse mode. The ground level jump start receptacle and service centre with fast fill coupler for engine, transmission, brake oil & coolant refills further facilitates easy and safe maintenance. For safety at height, technicians can attach lanyards to tie-off points (ISO 14567) well-placed around the HD785-8.

Features and benefits