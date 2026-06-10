JCB launches new single drum soil compactors

Following the launch of the VM118D, Europe’s first 12-tonne single-drum soil compactor powered by a Stage V engine last year, JCB has unveiled the larger VM128D and VM138D. Weighing in at 12.1-tonnes and 13.2-tonnes respectively, the two larger models share much of their modular design with the 11.9-tonne VM118D. However, while the lighter model uses a 55kW JCB 430 diesel engine, the larger compactors are powered by JCB’s 448 diesel, delivering 97kW of power.

The soil compactors drive through a four-mode traction system, delivering work, travel, gradient and padfoot settings. All of the smooth drum machines can also be ordered with padfoot drums. The machines can also be ordered with JCB’s Intellicompaction system and come with Connected Compaction through JCB LiveLink. This helps the operator to assess compaction passes and provides site management with a record of passes and compaction achieved.

The soil compactors use a JCB ROPS/FOPS cab with flat glazing all round. The 7” JCB UX touchscreen seen in other JCB machines is present, providing real-time operating data and diagnostic capabilities.

In addition to the three larger models, JCB has launched two compact soil compactors, the VM58D and VM78D. With operating weights of 5.4-tonnes and 7.1-tonnes, these two models share almost their entire rear section, with a high degree of parts commonality. They are powered by 55kW JCB by Rehlko diesel engines, meeting Stage V emissions regulations with no requirement for exhaust fluids or SCR after-treatment.

Drive is provided by independent hydraulic wheel motors, with no rear axle. There are work and travel modes and the machines can climb a 60% gradient. They will initially be offered with smooth drums only, with padfoot drums to be added at a later date.

Image: JCB