JCB celebrates production of one millionth backhoe loader

JCB has celebrated a major machine milestone with the production of its one millionth Backhoe Loader.

The first JCB Backhoe, called Mark One, rolled off the production line in Rocester, Staffordshire in 1953. In the first full year of production in 1954 just 35 of the machines were built and it took more than 20 years for the first 50,000 to be made. It took 59 years for the first half million JCB Backhoes to be manufactured – but less than 13 years for the next half million to be produced.

JCB now manufactures backhoe loaders in the UK, India and Brazil. Despite the maturity of the backhoe loader, it is still one of the biggest selling pieces of construction machinery and it remains the world’s 4th most popular machine in the construction equipment sales league table.

JCB has invested heavily in its backhoe loader range and an early catalyst for growth was in 1980 which saw the £24 million launch of the technologically advanced 3CX. Customers then went on to reap the fuel saving benefits of the launch of JCB backhoes powered by the JCB Dieselmax, a development which saves up to 11% in fuel costs. Today’s 3CX Pro is the fastest Backhoe Loader in the world, capable of speeds up to 50kph, reducing travel time between sites.

To mark the celebration, hundreds of employees lined the road outside JCB’s World HQ, joining company chairman Anthony Bamford to watch a cavalcade of 16 backhoes from down the ages. These spanned a 1954 Mark I through to a 2025 3CX model.

Also joining in the celebrations today was retired JCB employee Ken Harrison, aged 100, who joined JCB as a welder in 1952 when only 29 people worked on the shop floor. Harrison, one of the last known survivors of the production team that built the first JCB backhoes, retired 36 years later in 1988.

“I am the only person in the business now who can remember the early days when we first started to make backhoes in what was a former cheese factory in Rocester. Looking back at that time, I could never have imagined that we would make one million of these diggers after such humble beginnings,” said Bamford. “Looking back is a fun thing to do but it’s always been JCB’s way to look forward and I’m looking forward to the production of the next one million Backhoes”

The one millionth JCB Backhoe to be produced was a 4CX model, which has been decorated in graffiti art by London-based artist and illustrator Hatch, and presented to Lord Bamford at the company’s celebrations.