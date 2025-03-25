Hitachi to showcase special application machines at Bauma

A wide variety of Hitachi special application machines will be on the Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe stand at Bauma 2025.

In partnership with KTEG, HCME will showcase a total of six excavators that have been specially adapted to meet the challenges of specific applications, such as demolition, dredging, and below-ground excavation.

One of the models, the ZX250LC-7 super long front (SLF), is assembled at the HCME factory in Amsterdam. It is created specifically for dredging, loading and slope-finishing. The boom and arm design combines strength and flexibility for the machine’s extended working range of 18 m.

The ZX350-7 with clamshell telescopic arm (CTA) is supplied by Hitachi Construction Machinery in Japan. Available with 30m reach, it is ideal for removing soil from below ground. Thanks to its enhanced hydraulics, it operates smoothly and efficiently, increasing productivity on complex urban excavation projects.

The clamshell telescopic arm offers high-speed extension and retraction, combined with a powerful pulling force, enabling it to work effectively in confined spaces. Unlike standard or long-reach excavators, it requires minimal swing room, making it an ideal solution for compact areas.

The remaining four special application machines are produced in Germany by KTEG, the joint venture between Hitachi Construction Machinery Co and Kiesel Technology GmbH. These include the KTEG 390HR, which is based on a Hitachi ZX350, and equipped with a hydraulic extendable undercarriage, additional counterweight and tiltable demolition cab. The fixed mounted 23 m high-reach boom allows an attachment weight of 3.5 tonnes, what makes it a productive, safe and uncompromising demolition machine.

Also on display is the versatile multi-carrier KMC400P, which can be equipped with various fronts including high-reach demolition, super long front, tele-dipper, classic earthmoving or even crane application fronts. The Boom Quick Connect system allows a boom change within minutes out of the cab, which makes it the most flexible, productive and safe machine in the market. Thanks to its robust and durable design, it is suitable for tough demolition environments, and can complete the tasks of several machines on site.

The largest special application machine is the 180-tonne KMC1200S, winner of a World Demolition Award. Ideal for large and challenging projects such as powerplant demolition, it delivers optimum productivity as it can be used with maximum tool weight at any height. Due to its new main frame and slew ring it offers uncompromising heavy-duty design for durability and reliability.

In addition to these demolition-orientated machines, a KTEG 490 2PB will also be presented at Bauma. This machine complements the Hitachi line-up in the 55-tonne class, offering an extended working range due to the two-piece boom configuration. In combination with the reliable and powerful Hitachi base machine, the KTEG 490 provides a strong and safe performance.

“Developed and produced in Europe, our special application machines are engineered to meet the unique demands of discerning customers worldwide, offering exceptional features that set new standards in flexibility, productivity and safety,” says Timo Vestweber, KTEG marketing and sales support manager.