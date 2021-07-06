Hitachi introduces Stage-V compliant ZX160-7 and ZX180-7 excavators

Hitachi has unveiled the second phase of its Zaxis-7 range of medium excavators with the launch of the new Stage V-compliant ZX160-7 and ZX180-7 models, both of which are said to offer an enhanced operator experience and deliver the efficiency and versatility that will provide owners with opportunities to increase profits and reduce costs.

Owners will benefit from the fuel economy of the new-look excavators. Up to 7% less fuel consumption is achieved over previous models thanks to Hitachi’s industry-leading HIOS IV hydraulic system and improvements to the travel mechanism.

Operators can also control fuel efficiency and reduce costs by using the new ECO gauge, which is clearly visible on the multifunctional 8in colour LCD monitor. In addition, Hitachi say owners will be able to boost their profits by working on a wider range of projects thanks to the versatility of Zaxis-7 excavators.

Both models are available a with mono or two-piece boom. The ZX180-7 (pictured) is available with a long undercarriage (LC) for optimal stability and narrow (LCN) for easy transportation. The reduced swing radius of the ZX180-7 also makes it suitable for working in confined spaces, while different attachments are quickly changed using the enhanced attachment support system on the monitor.

Hitachi’s redesigned, state-of-the-art and ultra-spacious Zaxis-7 excavator cab provides a safe and comfortable working environment for operators with some of the lowest noise levels in the market and 16% less vibration than the previous generation.

Easy operation comes from the ergonomic design of the console and switches, and convenient access to controls. Operators can navigate quickly through the menu on the 8in LCD monitor with the multifunctional controller. The hi-res anti-glare screen is also easier to view, and the refreshed layout offers a clear display and desirable functionality such as air-conditioning, DAB+ radio and Bluetooth.

To protect operators – and the machine itself – from potential hazards, the new Zaxis-7 excavators offer a superior view of the job site. The visibility from the cab includes a 270° bird’s-eye view with the aerial-angle camera system. Safety is also enhanced by the reduced swing radius of the ZX180-7 – the upper structure is 340mm shorter than the previous ZX190LC-6 model.

A wide range of durable new components have been fitted to the ZX160-7 and ZX180-7, such as improved hose clamps to prevent oil and water leaks and reduce unscheduled downtime. To further maximize uptime, easy maintenance and cleaning features have been prioritized.

Hitachi also offer a wide range of after-sales services, including access to vital data and tools. Remote monitoring systems Owner’s Site and ConSite send daily operational data via GPRS or satellite from the excavator to Global e-Service. ConSite summarizes the information in a monthly email, and the ConSite Pocket app shows real-time alerts should any issues arise.

A unique innovation continuously monitors the quality of engine and hydraulic oil 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Data are transmitted daily via two oil sensors to Global e-Service. These detect if the oil quality has deteriorated, to which both the owner and their local dealer will be alerted, providing customers with peace of mind about the condition of their excavators as well as reducing maintenance and unscheduled downtime.