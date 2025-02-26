His Majesty The King visits JCB World HQ for its 80th anniversary

On 24 February, His Majesty The King was given a glimpse into the future of JCB hydrogen power as he toured the company’s World Headquarters as part of its 80th birthday celebrations.

As JCB prepares to mark the historic milestone, the company is developing an internal combustion engine which is powered by hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel of the future. His Majesty was given an insight into JCB’s hydrogen technology by chairman Anthony Bamford during a tour of the company’s Innovation Centre at Rocester, where he was shown one of the first JCB diggers to be powered by hydrogen – and how the machine can be refuelled simply and efficiently in a matter of minutes.

The visit also helped to mark another milestone for JCB – the production of the one millionth JCB backhoe loader digger, an invention which replaced men with shovels, pickaxes and hods and mechanised the labour-intensive process of digging holes and earthmoving around the world.

“It is a real honour for us all that that The King has visited JCB to help us celebrate 80 years in business. It was also a great pleasure to show The King the progress we are making with hydrogen powered machines. Today was an occasion that will live long in the memories of everyone who was present,” said Lord Bamford.

The King was welcomed on arrival by Lord and Lady Bamford, George Bamford and JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald before going on a tour of the backhoe loader production line where he helped fit a wheel to a JCB digger.

The visit concluded in the main reception of JCB’s World HQ where The King was shown the one millionth JCB backhoe loader digger which recently rolled off the company’s Rocester production line.

His Majesty was greeted by warm applause from more than 60 guests in the reception, who included members of two families who have a combined service to JCB approaching 1,000 years.

Also there was JCB-sponsored athlete Adam Burgess sporting his Olympic silver medal, which he secured in Paris last year in the slalom canoe event.

His Majesty unveiled a plaque to mark his visit and as he stepped outside to leave, he was met by the cheers of thousands of flag-waving World HQ JCB employees who lined the route of his departure.