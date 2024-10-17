Giant expands portfolio with new machines

Dutch manufacturer, Giant has recently launched a series of new off-highway vehicles for construction, agricultural and landscaping applications.

New compact wheel loaders

Giant’s latest compact wheel loaders, the G2400, G2400HD, G2550HD and G2550HD+, built from the ground up, these new generation loaders have been designed to provide exceptional performance, ergonomics, and versatility.

The new generation of compact wheel loaders feature advanced hydraulic functionality and precise control for handling a variety of (hydraulically driven) attachments, all incorporated into a machine with compact dimensions. By using hydraulic wheel motors instead of traditional axles, it enables key components like the engine to be positioned lower in the frame.

In combination with a long wheelbase, a low centre of gravity is the final result, optimising tipping load and safety when handling loads. Despite its compact dimensions, the loader offers high performance with the G2550HD and G2550HD+ peaking at 50 hp, making it an ideal choice for demanding tasks in challenging applications and tight spaces.

The Giant G2200E Tele

The new Giant G2200E Tele, an addition to its electric (telescopic) wheel loader lineup, builds on the success of the G2200E which was launched in 2019.

The G2200E Tele is equipped with a telescopic boom that delivers a maximum lifting height of 3.395 meters, making it ideal for stacking, loading, and other tasks requiring high reach, while maintain the benefits of an articulated wheel loader. Additionally, the machine has a tipping load of 1,520kg with the optional additional counterweight, ensuring reliable performance when lifting heavy loads. The service weight is 2,300kg.

The first 7kW electric motor replaces the traditional hydrostatic transmission, powering the axles directly via a drop-box. This eliminates energy inefficiencies common in hydrostatic systems, improving both performance and energy efficiency. With a pulling force of 12.5kN, the G2200E Tele can easily handle heavy-duty work. The G2200E Tele offers three selectable speed ranges to suit various tasks (0-5km/h, 0-12km/h and 18km/h).

The Hill-Hold control feature ensures the machine does not roll backward when operating on inclines. An automatic brake engages when needed, providing confidence

A second electric motor of 12kW powers the hydraulic system, delivering a 35l/min capacity at up to 170 bar, ensuring strong and consistent hydraulic power for attachments and other hydraulic operations. The hydraulic system allows for simultaneous operation of the lifting and telescopic cylinders, providing smooth, efficient control for demanding tasks. This makes it easy to operate multiple functions at the same time without sacrificing power or speed

Equipped with on-board charging as standard, operators can easily charge the machine at any location. With Giant’s external high-frequency charger, the battery can be charged to 80% in one hour. The machine is equipped with a 260Ah battery as standard and comes with battery options of 390Ah or 520Ah, depending on the operational needs.

The latest skid steer loaders

In January 2025, production starts for Giant’s two fully electric skid-steer loaders: GS900E and GS950TE. Both machines combine performance with

The GS900E, equipped with wheels, has a service weight starting at just 880 kg. It is also perfect for working on elevated work platforms and areas where low weight is critical. Just like its conventional powered counterpart, the GS950TE comes with tracks, making it ideal for working on soft terrains. Starting at a weight of 1,020 kg, the GS950TE provides additional traction and floatation.

Both models offer a boost mode, enabling the GS900E to reach speeds of up to 7.5 km/h, while the GS950TE achieves up to 6 km/h. Despite their compact size with a wheelbase of 670 mm for the GS900E and a ground contact length of 830 mm for the GS950TE, these skid-steer loaders deliver impressive tipping capacities up to 500kg for the GS900E and up to 890kg for the GS950TE.

Both loaders are equipped with an oil cooler, which includes an innovative, electric-controlled cooling fin. This system activates the fan proportionally based on the oil temperature, meaning the fan doesn’t need to run continuously. This feature not only saves energy but also reduces noise levels, contributing to a more comfortable working environment, especially in noise-sensitive areas.

The electric skid-steers come standard with a high-performance Jungheinrich LFP battery. Both models can accommodate a second battery, offering a combined 23.3kWh capacity – the largest capacity available in the electric skid-2 steer market.

For convenience, both models come with on-board charging with a charging power of 3.3kW, compatible with a CEE connector, while an EV Type 2 plug is also available. For faster charging, users can opt for the Giant ‘s external charging station, which can charge the machine from 10% to 90% in less than an hour.

Both the GS900E and GS950TE skid-steer loaders offer the highest hydraulic capacities in the electric skid-steer market. In Eco Mode, the system delivers up to 27l/min up to 170 bar, providing sufficient power for standard tasks while conserving energy. When more demanding applications arise, boost mode increases hydraulic output to 38l/min up to 180 bar, ensuring that attachments with more comprehensive hydraulic functionalities perform at full capacity. With multiple hydraulic connections available, these loaders offer exceptional versatility, supporting various attachments.