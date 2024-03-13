Facelift for Kramer telehandler

German OEM Kramer has given a facelift to its popular 2706 telehandler. The company has introduced an improved cab design for increased operating comfort, including an optional 7-inch colour display with jog dial for customisable settings.

In addition the 2706 now offers the Smart Attach quick-change system as an option, enabling easy coupling and uncoupling of attachments with additional hydraulic functions directly from the cab.

The height and width of the 2706 is below the two-metre limit, making it the ideal machine for confined spaces and low clearance heights. There is also the choice of cab height: just under two metres for maximum compactness of the vehicle or 2.10 metres for even better all-round visibility. The machine is also characterised by a payload of 2.7 tonnes and a 75 hp Kohler engine.

A final new feature is the optional travelling speed of 40 km/h, which allows increased productivity to be achieved when working over longer distances. An EC tractor licence is also available for the machine, which allows it to be used as a tractor on public roads.