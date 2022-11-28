Doosan launches new two tonne mini-excavator

Doosan has extended the company’s new generation mini-excavator family with the launch of the two tonne class DX20Z-7 model.

Providing a unique combination of high performance and compactness, the new DX20Z-7 is an ideal solution for confined space and indoor job sites, offering a zero tail swing design and a detachable canopy for low height entrance. The DX20Z-7 ensures increased productivity, excellent operator comfort in an easily accessed operator station and maximum durability and serviceability.

Increased productivity

The optimised hydraulic system in the DX20Z-7 mini-excavator makes the best possible use of the engine power available from the Yanmar 3TNV70 3-cylinder Stage V diesel engine providing an output of 10.3 kW (13.8 HP) at 2200 RPM. This results in fast cycle times combined with smooth control of breakout forces, which include a digging force over the bucket (ISO) of 1.55 tonne.

In its standard configuration, the DX20Z-7 has an operating weight of 1995 kg. With the optional 1.1 m long arm, the maximum digging depth of the DX20Z-7 is 2345 mm, the maximum dump height is 2750 mm and the maximum reach at ground level is 3975 mm. This working range provides maximum performance and versatility in operating a wide range of attachments.

The high lifting capacity and superior dumping height offered by the DX20Z-7 ensure that loading trucks is an easy process, while the reach at ground level reduces the need to keep repositioning when digging.

When at its fully retracted width of 950 mm, the retractable undercarriage on the DX20Z-7 allows the machine to go through narrow spaces. When fully expanded to a width of 1360 mm, it provides optimum stability for the excavator, especially when working over the side. Expansion and retraction are simple and easy via a switch on the control panel.

Improved comfort

The DX20Z-7 is built around the operator and provides optimal ergonomics. There is ample space for the feet with a flat floor for easy cleaning, ergonomic pedals and easy access to all controls. Visibility to the front is optimised by the high luminescent LED lamp on the boom.

The use of highly durable materials ensures that the Doosan DX20Z-7 model offers hard-wearing and robust performance. All components and design features are tested under extreme conditions and the heavy steel gauge tailgate ensures extra durability and peace of mind while working. The cylinder guards and battery cover provide extra protection.

The tailgate can be quickly opened to provide immediate access to conveniently located components such as easily cleaned coolers and other daily maintenance and service points, reducing downtime to a minimum.