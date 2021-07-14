Caterpillar launches new Cat D4 Dozer with 30% better visibility

Caterpillar has announced the launch of a new Cat D4 Dozer, which offers improved sight lines and reduced operating costs compared with the older D4 (formerly D6K2) – while not compromising on the machine’s legendary power, precision and optimized balance for smooth grading performance.

The new D4 weighs in at 29,259 lbs. (13,272 kg), with a net power of 130 hp (97 kW). D4 LGP has an operating weight of 30,882 lbs. (14,008 kg).

A lower sloping hood line provides up to 30% better visibility to the area in front of the blade. The shorter sight lines mean the visual distance between the blade and the material pile is shortened by about 40 percent, so less time is spent backing up to get a full view of the material and the job gets done faster.

In the cab, operators will find a more comfortable seat with improved suspension and multiple adjustments for personalized comfort. An easy-to-use 10-in (254-mm) touchscreen main display, now common across much of the Cat dozer lineup, puts machine settings and features in easy view. A standard High Definition rearview camera shows prominently in the main display.

Technology choices

The D4 leads the industry with a variety of technology offerings that are easy to use and help get the most from an equipment investment.

The D4 includes several standard technology features aimed at helping operators work more efficiently, regardless of experience level. The cab also offers optimal interior mounting locations that make it simple to install the grade control system of choice.

Slope Indicate shows machine mainfall and cross-slope on the main display for easy reference.

shows machine mainfall and cross-slope on the main display for easy reference. Stable Blade works seamlessly with operator blade inputs for smoother surfaces.

works seamlessly with operator blade inputs for smoother surfaces. Traction Control automatically reduces track slip to save time, fuel and track wear. 1

automatically reduces track slip to save time, fuel and track wear. An optional technology package includes the standard technology features, plus:

Cat Grade with Slope Assist provides basic blade positioning assistance without added hardware or a GPS signal. Updated main display makes the system intuitive and easy to use.

provides basic blade positioning assistance without added hardware or a GPS signal. Updated main display makes the system intuitive and easy to use. Factory Attachment Ready Option (ARO) provides optimal mounting locations, brackets, and hardware and simplifies installation of any brand of grade control system.

Customers can also add factory integrated Cat Grade with 3D. The system uses a GPS signal to automatically adjust blade movements – both lift and tilt – as the operator follows the design plan. Antennas and receivers are housed in a low-profile roof-mounted spoiler. An intuitive 10-in (254-mm) Grade operator interface works like a smart phone, making it easy for operators to pick up quickly. Android OS platform allows installation of custom apps for more versatility. AutoCarry is also packaged with Grade with 3D, automating blade lift to help get more consistent blade loads with each pass and reduce track slip. Works seamlessly with Grade with 3D and Slope Assist.

With the capability of installing 3D grade systems from Trimble, Topcon and Leica, the D4 can easily integrate into jobsites with existing grading technology infrastructures. All Cat Grade systems are compatible with Trimble, Topcon and Leica radios and base stations.

Lower operating costs

Longer service intervals contribute to up to 7% lower maintenance costs. Engine oil/engine oil filter service interval has been extended to 1,000 hours*. Service intervals have also been extended on the air cleaner and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) pump filter. LED lights offer up to six times the life of halogen to save on parts cost.

Cat Link telematics technology helps take the complexity out of managing job sites – by gathering data generated by equipment, materials, and people – and serving it up in customizable formats.

Product Link collects data automatically and accurately from equipment assets – any type and any brand – which can be viewed online through web and mobile applications.

collects data automatically and accurately from equipment assets – any type and any brand – which can be viewed online through web and mobile applications. Access information anytime, anywhere with VisionLink ® . Cat dealers can help conﬁgure a customized subscription, available with cellular or satellite reporting or both.

Cat dealers can help conﬁgure a customized subscription, available with cellular or satellite reporting or both. The Cat App helps manage assets – at any time – right from a smartphone.

helps manage assets – at any time – right from a smartphone. Remote Troubleshoot saves time and money by allowing a Cat dealer to perform diagnostic testing remotely. Remote Flash updates on-board software without a technician being present, at a convenient time, potentially reducing update time by as much as 50 percent.

saves time and money by allowing a Cat dealer to perform diagnostic testing remotely. updates on-board software without a technician being present, at a convenient time, potentially reducing update time by as much as 50 percent. Application Profile and Operator ID helps save time by saving preferred machine settings.

and helps save time by saving preferred machine settings. Machine Security – Passcode provides an optional additional level of security by requiring an operator to enter an ID before the machine will start.

Equipped for the job

The D4 is available in Standard or Low Ground Pressure (LGP) configurations. A Variable Pitch Angle Tilt (VPAT) blade is standard, with an option for a foldable VPAT blade to reduce transport width.

The D4 can also be ordered with specialized guarding to take on the challenges of Forestry/Land Clearing. In addition to machine protection against impacts and airborne debris, these specialty dozers can be ordered with an impact-resistant cab featuring polycarbonate windows.