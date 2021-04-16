Case launches new G-Series Evolution wheel loader range

Case Construction Equipment has announced the European launch of its new G-Series Evolution Wheel Loader range. Complete with comprehensive enhancements across its entire line, the new G-Series improves performance and productivity by increasing uptime as well as empowering operators with greater control and understanding of the machine and its capabilities.

“Wheel loaders that are designed to work in the most extreme working environments benefit from improved performance and profitability when you shorten cycle times, by simplifying operations and increasing uptime,” said Egidio Galano, product management director, Case Construction Equipment, Europe. “Each of the enhancements included in the new CASE G-Series Evolution loaders drive those incremental improvements that lead to big gains in productivity and efficiency.”

Upgrade loading accuracy with a new payload system

Designed to be reliable and save time, the all-new payload system is integrated directly into the wheel loader’s primary display and provides bucket-weight, pass counts, accumulated/running weight, job tracking data and more, for high-volume loading and production environments.

Operators benefit from the ability to precisely load each truck and reduce under/overload situations by accurately weighing each bucket, whilst cumulatively tracking the total weight of material loaded into each truck. The improved payload system helps operators track total loads including the total volume of material moved over a specific time, load history by customer, ticket or material, as well as providing a comprehensive ticket history.

Case SiteConnect and SiteWatch also come as standard for three years on each CASE G-Series Evolution Wheel Loader. As a reminder, Case SiteWatch telematics is a solution designed to gather critical information about the machine’s performance and location and make that data quickly available. Featuring a new dashboard, SiteWatch is designed for intuitive navigation that clearly identifies issues without requiring operators and fleet managers to be physically present.

“The new G-Series Evolution includes a new integrated payload scale that lets operators read and log every single bucket load. Once the truck target load is set, the system can show if the last bucket exceeds the target load and, in this case, the tip-off mode can be activated, helping the operator to partially release the material in the bucket until the target load is achieved. This means no more unproductive time wasted on long loading and wheel loader weighing operations, and more time profitability,” said Galano.

Be in control with a new touchscreen command centre

This new European product features an all-new touchscreen display that provides tablet-like performance for accessing all critical machine settings and operational data, allowing operators to anticipate and react more quickly to real-time changes in conditions. This includes all-new electro-hydraulic controls that enable the operator to independently set lift (boom) and tilt (bucket) responsiveness to match operator preference and loading situations. Each function can be independently set with a choice of three responsiveness modes: smooth, moderate and aggressive.

Case has simplified the previous engine power management operating mode offering with two new ones: Smart and Max. Max mode is chosen when the operator wants to work with maximum engine performance in tough conditions, while the new Smart Mode delivers high performance and an enhanced operating experience through improved communication between the engine and transmission on jobsites that are less challenging.

Operators can take advantage of the new parallel lift functionality across all boom configurations that assists in material retention and smooth loading by automatically maintaining the angle and position of the bucket or forks.

To further simplify usability, Case has introduced three new colour-coded configurable buttons on the right armrest enabling the operator to react quickly, with minimal movement, whilst being able to interact with pre-programmed machine settings. These settings are determined by the operator and can include critical functions/displays such as the all-new payload screen, rear-view camera, differential lock or declutch, and strobe activation.

Improving uptime and responsiveness

“Uptime and responsiveness are primary drivers for users when it comes to buying heavy construction equipment and the advances brought to the new Case G-Series Evolution with remote diagnostics combined with the ability to update software and cancel inactive faults remotely will significantly shorten any downtime events experienced by the owner/operator,” said Galano.

This technology is powered through a new telematics enabled 4G SiteConnect Module installed on the machine that can be accessed via the new SiteManager App (available on iOS and Android devices). The platform was built with customers in mind.

Extended service intervals

Thanks to extended service intervals from 500 to 1000+ hours the total cost of maintenance has been reduced by up to 20% when compared to the current Wheel Loader range.

In addition, Case has developed Case Care, a standard planned maintenance programme with genuine parts and lubricants available in Germany and the UK, with Europe-wide availability planned. The programme is underpinned by the support, logistics and technical expertise of the wide-reaching CASE dealer network.

Case Care can be selected as part of a bundle of Case Service Solutions, alongside the Case Protect Warranty extension, with a range of options for total peace of mind.