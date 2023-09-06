Bobcat releases new backhoe for Middle East, Africa and CIS regions

Bobcat has launched the company’s new B730 M-Series Backhoe Loader for markets in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and CIS regions. The B730 M-Series offers high performance, ease of operation and superior comfort, in a machine built to last with proven, high-quality components and signature Bobcat durability.

Conceived and built at the modern Doosan Bobcat manufacturing facility in Chennai in India, the B730 M-Series is a new addition to the Bobcat backhoe loader range, providing a model for the value market. Available in a choice of different configurations and matched with attachments for diverse applications, the B730 M-Series is ideal for use in construction, rental, roadworks, demolition, excavation, landscaping and many other industries.

Designed for reliability

The B730 M-Series is designed with a strong focus on durability in challenging conditions, incorporating renowned industry-leading components known for their reliability and ease of service and maintenance in the field. These high-quality, proven components are sourced from renowned brands, featuring the Perkins 1104 engine, Carraro axles and transmission, and Parker pumps, ensuring superior dependability and effortless serviceability.

John Chattaway, loaders product manager at Bobcat, said: “Together with our customers and experienced dealer network we developed a machine that is ideal for mixed contractor and rental fleets. The B730 M-Series is engineered with 100% Bobcat DNA and has all of the brand’s hallmarks: high-quality manufacturing, reliability, generous warranty and the support of the proven Bobcat service and parts network in the MEA and CIS for peace of mind. To ensure the highest level of quality, all structural items are designed and manufactured in-house to Bobcat’s thorough standards.”

Top performance

The well-proven 94 HP Perkins High Torque engine is well-balanced with the hydraulic Tandem Gear Pump and Synchro Shuttle (SPS) transmission to provide excellent productivity and efficient fuel consumption. The B730 M-Series hydraulics also provide class-leading backhoe breakout forces, along with the highest loader lift and push breakout in its class. This is coupled with backhoe digging depths of 4.63 m (standard arm) to ensure the B730 M-Series is perfect for any site.

The independent steering pump and hydraulics unloading system are standard – helping the machine to provide power only when needed, and keeping the systems cool in harsh working conditions. The front loader’s ‘return to dig’ feature is also standard and assists productivity when dozing and loading materials.

High comfort operation

The spacious cab, clever layout and comfortable seat provide plenty of room to drive, load, dig and reposition the machine, no matter how long the shift is.

The excellent 360° visibility from the cab and the intuitive operation help make any job easier for the driver. The large rear window gives great visibility for backhoe work; if necessary, it swings up and over with ease and locks securely in the cab ceiling. There are also fully opening side windows and catches to hold the door open for added ventilation when the optional HVAC system is not needed.

Customers are able to have their machines factory-configured with the ergonomic control layout they are used to, so there are no worries when switching from another brand to Bobcat. Being able to select a familiar, customised control pattern (ISO, SAE or SAE-X) from the factory allows operators to simply step into the machine and start work immediately.

As well as ‘return to dig’, the ‘bucket float’ is also a standard function, both helping to increase the operator’s productivity. The direct mechanical backhoe controls have been tuned for smoothness and multi-function use.