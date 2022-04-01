Xwatch unveils new jobsite laser drone

Xwatch has for the first time revealed its Xw Laser Drone, the latest in a line of job site drone solutions. The brand new Xwatch laser solution, once deployed, will fly around the machine on a jobsite, creating a virtual wall that moves with the slew area as the boom extends and retracts.

If the drone picks up a human presence or an object within the slew area, a high-density laser beam will hit the target and vaporise it, therefore eliminating the object or person, removing any danger to the machine or the operator.

The laser will also activate the machine's XW integrated safety system and will stop the machine with the Xwatch proportional hydraulic control. This is fully recorded via the telematics connectivity with remote incident reporting which allows analysis post-incident. The stored data can assist with helping prevent future incidents.

“This is a global first in accident protection from Xwatch,” says Dan Leaney, sales and operations director. “We have collaborated with a leading drone manufacturer to integrate Xwatch technology into a failsafe extension for onsite drones. Having tested the software we can confirm that it’s accurate to within 1cm. Personnel onsite are advised to wear their RFID tags at all times to prevent entering the danger zone of the machine and the drone’s laser.”