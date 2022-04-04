Steyr Terrus CVT lands Red Dot Award for design

The Terrus CVT, the Steyr flagship tractor range that was subject to significant revision when the model’s second generation was launched in 2021, has received a major international design award that recognises the contribution of key styling features to its capabilities, comfort and efficiency.

The decision of the jury to grant the Terrus CVT a Product Design category distinction in the 2022 Red Dot Design Award scheme is the latest accolade for the new Steyr Terrus CVT launched in 2021.

The international design jury that judges the Red Dot entries assessed a record number of products from firms and design studios for the 2022 awards, in an evaluation process lasting several days. Entries from companies across the world were scrutinised, and assessments made of design quality and degree of innovation. As a winner in the Product Design category, the Terrus CVT will feature in the next edition of the Red Dot Design Yearbook, and be presented in the winners’ area of the www.red-dot.org website. The award will be given at a ceremony in Essen, Germany, on 20 June.

A new generation

The second-generation Terrus CVT tractors were released last year, succeeding the original range launched in 2015. Comprising a trio of models from 250-300hp with standard CVT transmissions, the design of the new Terrus CVT range is influenced by Steyr’s ‘avantgarde’ philosophy. The form of the original Terrus CVT was refreshed both externally and in the cabin, blending style and practical purpose. David Wilkie, director of the Design Centre at Steyr’s parent, CNH Industrial, and head of the team behind the new Terrus CVT’s styling, says the intention behind the external design was to create a look bold and groundbreaking at first sight, but with practicality beneath.

“Steyr is known for thought-through design, and our aim was to take the style and form beyond the look. There’s evidence of this all through the cabin, where we created a new ergonomic environment for the operator, featuring greater comfort, space and quality. The all-new Multicontroller III armrest is a prime example, with rethought form and function. It is customisable to operator preferences or application requirements, making operation more intuitive, more enjoyable, and ultimately more productive.

“But the design challenges we set ourselves began even before the point the driver actually takes a seat. We sought to create a wide and welcoming entrance area, with steps that form a staircase to greet the operator when approaching the working office. In the cabin itself, we integrated a comfortable passenger seat that also serves as a mobile office table. And once in the seat, we wanted the driver to have easy access to a range of useful integral storage, including a cooled storage compartment. These small details of practicality were formed into part of the overall interior style.

“Systems that manage tractor and implement data were also a key part of the design. Data can be recorded instantly and automatically, and are accessible on the farm PC via the MySTEYR.com web portal, or the S-Fleet mobile app on the manager/owner’s smart device. It’s also possible to see the location of machines and monitor performance indicators. Two-way data transfer means data and instructions such as field maps can also be sent to the tractor from a smart device or PC.

“The design team behind the new Steyr Terrus CVT is delighted with the Red Dot jury’s recognition of our commitment to blending style and design with quality, capability, efficiency and sustainability. It’s fitting that Steyr, which has a reputation for style that matches the one it has for quality, should be the recipient of such an award with the new Terrus CVT.”